Three Tons of Humanitarian Aid Donated by the People of Puerto Vallarta on its Way to Hurricane Otis Victims

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In an outstanding display of community solidarity, the Puerto Vallarta Red Cross has amassed over three tons of food and personal hygiene items in just four days. This collection is part of a significant relief effort aimed at supporting the victims of the catastrophic Hurricane Otis that ravaged areas in Guerrero.

This swift action has enabled the first shipment of more than three thousand kilograms of essential supplies to be coordinated and ready for dispatch to the hurricane-stricken region of Acapulco. The local delegation has been instrumental in facilitating the delivery . . .

