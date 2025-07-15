Top summer destinations Mexico domestic travelers flock to this season

Discover the top summer destinations Mexico domestic travelers choose in 2025, from Cancun beaches to Mexico City landmarks, with average hotel rates and local highlights.

summer travel, Mexico travel, domestic tourism, Cancun, Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, Mazatlan

Summer vacation has kicked off for many Mexican families, as elementary schools wrap up courses and travelers hit the road. This year, Cancun tops the list of domestic summer getaways. Yet Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen and Mazatlán also . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter