Tree Adoption: Puerto Vallarta Launches Trees from Plaza to Plaza Program

/ environmental sustainability, reforestation, tree planting, Trees from Plaza to Plaza / By

Jalisco Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta’s Department of Environmental Sustainability will roll out its new Trees from Plaza to Plaza program this June, handing out free ornamental trees across the city’s public squares. The initiative aims to boost urban reforestation, encourage hands-on environmental stewardship, and deepen residents’ connection to their local ecosystem.

Imagine strolling into a plaza and spotting a bright, inviting stand where you can adopt a young tree to plant at home. That vision will become reality every week or two during the rainy season, which runs from June through September. In each scheduled plaza visit, staff will offer a selection of ornamental species selected for their adaptability to Puerto Vallarta’s climate and soil conditions.

Every tree adopter will receive a detailed technical sheet. The sheet will list the tree’s species, common name, practical uses, and care recommendations covering planting, watering, pruning, and ongoing maintenance. By equipping residents with clear, species-specific guidance, the program seeks to ensure each tree thrives well beyond its adoption day.

To help track the program’s impact and support adopters, participants must complete a simple adoption form. The form records basic contact information and the species adopted. This record enables the Department of Environmental Sustainability to follow up, share seasonal care tips, and gather data on how many trees find homes each season.

“Trees from Plaza to Plaza will bring nature into people’s daily lives,” said a spokesperson for the department. “We want families to feel they’re part of Puerto Vallarta’s green transformation. Every tree you plant shapes our city’s future.”

Local educators and community leaders have already voiced support. A teacher at a nearby school plans to bring students on field trips to the plaza stands, turning each adoption into a hands-on lesson in ecology and local biodiversity. Neighbors have also organized social-media groups to share photos of their adopted trees and swap tips on home gardening.

The program complements existing city efforts, such as the Coastal Mangrove Restoration and the Urban Shade Tree campaign. While those initiatives focus on public-land reforestation and canopy cover, Trees from Plaza to Plaza extends participation to private yards and community gardens. By spreading trees from plaza to plaza—and then from plazas into neighborhoods—the city expects to see a ripple effect of greenery.

Residents can track the weekly schedule on the Department of Environmental Sustainability’s website and social-media channels. Organizers will rotate among the main plazas of Centro, Emiliano Zapata, Lázaro Cárdenas, and more. Each visit will be announced at least three days in advance, giving interested families time to plan.

As the rainy season peaks, Puerto Vallarta’s streets and parks will brighten with new plant life. The Trees from Plaza to Plaza program invites everyone to plant roots—literally and figuratively—in the city they love. By adopting a tree this summer, citizens will play a vital role in shaping Puerto Vallarta’s greener, cooler, and more beautiful future.

Puerto Vallarta’s Department of Environmental Sustainability will roll out its new Trees from Plaza to Plaza program this June, handing out free ornamental . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • security-operations-bahia-de-banderasBahía de Banderas Tightens Border with Puerto Vallarta in Response to Rise in Cross-Municipal Crimes Recent security operations in Bahía de Banderas along the Puerto Vallarta border involve coordinated patrols by SEMAR, SEDENA, National Guard, and municipal police to curb crime and protect residents. Local, state and federal agencies have launched joint security operations along the border between Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta in response to a recent rise…
Scroll to Top