Tree Adoption: Puerto Vallarta Launches Trees from Plaza to Plaza Program

Puerto Vallarta’s Department of Environmental Sustainability will roll out its new Trees from Plaza to Plaza program this June, handing out free ornamental trees across the city’s public squares. The initiative aims to boost urban reforestation, encourage hands-on environmental stewardship, and deepen residents’ connection to their local ecosystem.

Imagine strolling into a plaza and spotting a bright, inviting stand where you can adopt a young tree to plant at home. That vision will become reality every week or two during the rainy season, which runs from June through September. In each scheduled plaza visit, staff will offer a selection of ornamental species selected for their adaptability to Puerto Vallarta’s climate and soil conditions.

Every tree adopter will receive a detailed technical sheet. The sheet will list the tree’s species, common name, practical uses, and care recommendations covering planting, watering, pruning, and ongoing maintenance. By equipping residents with clear, species-specific guidance, the program seeks to ensure each tree thrives well beyond its adoption day.

To help track the program’s impact and support adopters, participants must complete a simple adoption form. The form records basic contact information and the species adopted. This record enables the Department of Environmental Sustainability to follow up, share seasonal care tips, and gather data on how many trees find homes each season.

“Trees from Plaza to Plaza will bring nature into people’s daily lives,” said a spokesperson for the department. “We want families to feel they’re part of Puerto Vallarta’s green transformation. Every tree you plant shapes our city’s future.”

Local educators and community leaders have already voiced support. A teacher at a nearby school plans to bring students on field trips to the plaza stands, turning each adoption into a hands-on lesson in ecology and local biodiversity. Neighbors have also organized social-media groups to share photos of their adopted trees and swap tips on home gardening.

The program complements existing city efforts, such as the Coastal Mangrove Restoration and the Urban Shade Tree campaign. While those initiatives focus on public-land reforestation and canopy cover, Trees from Plaza to Plaza extends participation to private yards and community gardens. By spreading trees from plaza to plaza—and then from plazas into neighborhoods—the city expects to see a ripple effect of greenery.

Residents can track the weekly schedule on the Department of Environmental Sustainability’s website and social-media channels. Organizers will rotate among the main plazas of Centro, Emiliano Zapata, Lázaro Cárdenas, and more. Each visit will be announced at least three days in advance, giving interested families time to plan.

As the rainy season peaks, Puerto Vallarta’s streets and parks will brighten with new plant life. The Trees from Plaza to Plaza program invites everyone to plant roots—literally and figuratively—in the city they love. By adopting a tree this summer, citizens will play a vital role in shaping Puerto Vallarta’s greener, cooler, and more beautiful future.