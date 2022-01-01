Tremble in Mexico: very light earthquake in Puerto Vallarta

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded in the vicinity of Puerto Vallarta at 04:16 local time (GMT + 00: 00). It had a very light intensity and a depth of 2 kilometers.
This is not the first time that Mexico has suffered this type of onslaught of nature. Its geographical position places it at constant risk of experiencing earthquakes. In 1985 and 2017, there were seismic movements that caused enormous destruction. Although these two are the most recognized today, they are not the largest in the territory.
On March 28, 1787, the strongest earthquake recorded in the country occurred. Oaxaca, then the central point of the Spanish colony, was the victim of a movement of 8.6 on the Richter scale. That event was so impetuous that it was followed by a tsunami that reached 6 kilometers inland.
According to a study carried out by the Center for Instrumentation and Seismic Registration (Cires) carried out in 2009 on the earthquake of March 28, 1787, it suggests that large earthquakes with magnitudes of 8.6 or greater could occur in the coming years. These will have as their epicenter the coasts of Mexico and Central America, as they are located in the Guerrero gap, which accumulates a large amount of energy.
But even smaller earthquakes can cause great damage. An example of the above was the seismic events of 1985 and 2017. On those occasions, the lives of the residents of Mexico City were turned upside down, while both the Government and private citizens rebuilt buildings and infrastructure.
As for 1985, it occurred on September 19 of that year at 7:19 local time (13:19 GMT), with its epicenter in the state of Guerrero and a magnitude of 8.2 on the Richter scale. Since then, it was believed that nothing like it would repeat itself, but, coincidentally, it happened again exactly 32 years later on the same date, September 19.
The one in 2017 occurred between the states of Puebla and Morelos at 1:14 p.m. local time (18:30 GMT). The balance of human victims reached 369 deaths.
