Tropical Storm Alvin has formed off the coast of Mexico, expected to bring rains to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Alvin formed several hundred miles south of southwestern Mexico early this morning, and it has already started to organize into a more coherent system. Satellite imagery shows that thunderstorm activity around the center has increased and become better defined. While the storm is expected to remain small and lose energy quickly, it is expected to bring rains and high seas to the coast of Puerto Vallarta.
