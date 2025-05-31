Tropical Storm Alvin Poses No Risk to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Alvin, the first named cyclone of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season, will pass well offshore of Jalisco’s coastline, posing no direct threat to Puerto Vallarta, meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López assured residents today. Alvin’s center is tracking north-northwest away from the state, maintaining a safe distance from landfall zones.

Alvin originated as Tropical Depression One-E, which intensified into a tropical storm late on May 29. As of the early hours of May 30, the storm’s center was located approximately 585 kilometers south-southwest of . . .