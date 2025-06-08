Tropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast

Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds of 75 km/h and gusts up to 95 km/h. The storm sat 280 km south-southwest of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, just before noon, and forecasters expect heavy downpours and waves of 3 to 4 meters along the shore.

Jalisco Civil Protection officials raised the alert to green—indicating low danger—but urged residents and visitors to stay ready. “We track every shift in storm intensity,” the report read. “Even with low risk, we keep surveillance active.”

Storm details and outlook
Location: 280 km SSW of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero
Speed: WNW at 19 km/h
Winds: 75 km/h sustained, up to 95 km/h gusts
Rainfall: 25 to 50 mm across coastal zones
Waves: 3 to 4 m expected

Alongside Tropical Storm Barbara, forecasters noted Tropical Depression 3 formed early Sunday, located 1,145 km south of Cabo San Lucas. Neither system poses a direct threat to Banderas Bay or Puerto Vallarta, but the swell from both will drive higher waves in coming days.

Safety steps for residents and visitors
Civil Protection issued clear steps to reduce risks around homes and businesses:

  • Trim tree limbs that could tangle in power lines or fall on structures.
  • Secure glass windows with cross-shaped tape to limit shattering.
  • Clear roofs and drains of debris to prevent water buildup.
  • Avoid littering drains and gutters to keep runoff paths open.

While the alert level remains green, local authorities remind everyone that low danger does not mean no risk. “A single flooded street can block emergency response,” one official warned. He added that early action helps avoid last-minute rushes for supplies.

Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection updates
The city’s Civil Protection and Fire Department has monitored an expanding cloud mass over the region for several days. They confirmed Tropical Storm Barbara formed before dawn Sunday, 275 km southwest of Zihuatanejo. By midday, Tropical Depression 3 also appeared off Baja California’s southern tip.

“Both systems drive rough seas, even when they stay offshore,” said Fire Chief Carlos Méndez. He noted beachgoers should heed posted warning flags and stay off rocks and jetties. Lifeguards will ramp up patrols at main beaches from Mismaloya to Bucerías.

Officials will update the public if the alert level changes. They plan more frequent bulletins via social media and local radio. Meanwhile, tourism operators say they’ve doubled checks on boats, jet skis, and beachfront venues.

For now, Jalisco’s green alert signals watchfulness rather than action. But as clouds thicken over Banderas Bay, residents and visitors are ready to follow the simple steps that keep them safe—proving that even a low-level warning can shore up the coast against nature’s next turn.

