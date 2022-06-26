Two new suspected cases of monkeypox identified in Puerto Vallarta

As part of the results of the active epidemiological surveillance actions implemented by the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) in all the state’s medical units, three new suspected cases of monkeypox were identified.
The patients are currently in home isolation for 21 days and will be given epidemiological follow-up. Tests were taken and sent to the “Dr. Manuel Martínez Báez” Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), an authority that must confirm or rule out the infection.
The first of the newly notified cases corresponds to a 34-year-old man from Puerto Vallarta, with an epidemiological history of contact with foreigners, who on June 15 began with symptoms such as fever, macules, papules, pustules, and itching, in the head, chest and lower extremities.
The second corresponds to a 30-year-old man, a resident of Zapopan, with an epidemiological history of contact with foreigners, who on June 16 presented fever, macules on the palms and trunk.
A third case is a 42-year-old man, a resident of Puerto Vallarta, with a temporary stay in the US, who arrived in Mexico on June 23 with symptoms such as fever, macules on the face and trunk, before arriving in the country reported contact with a person who has similar symptoms.
In all cases, epidemiological investigation and contact investigation actions continue.
At the moment, Jalisco registers a total of five confirmed cases, three suspected cases, and two discarded cases. The SSJ has treated 55 people and 52 people are being followed up.
Likewise, epidemiological surveillance continues in all health units in the state for the detection and study of suspected cases; as well as at the International Health points. The module in Puerto Vallarta continues to give attention to cases that require information, clarify doubts, or present suggestive symptoms. Similarly, the Call Center provides 24-hour assistance for guidance to the general public.
PREVENTION MEASURES
- Wash hands with soap and water, use alcohol gel if you don’t have water.
- Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing
- Avoid sharing food, cutlery, and dishes and in case of contact with a confirmed case wash bedding, towels, kitchen utensils; among others, with hot water and soap.
- In case of presenting symptoms go to a medical unit for attention.
Suspected case: any person, of any age, with an unexplained acute skin or mucosal rash that progresses from the face with extension to the rest of the body and one or more signs or symptoms: headache, acute onset fever (> 38 0.5°C), muscle pain, swollen glands, back pain, and fatigue or weakness.
Close contact: direct exposure, direct physical contact, including sexual contact, or contact with contaminated materials such as fomites (clothing, sheets and blankets, etc.).
WHERE TO GO
Service Module in Puerto Vallarta
Rivera del Río 200, Romantic Zone, El Remance
Service telephone numbers:
Call Center 33 38 23 32 20
UIES 33 30 30 5000 ext. 35059 and 35072
