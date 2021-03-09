U.S. warns against travel to Mexico for Spring Break 2021

US citizens should reconsider Spring Break vacations and non-essential travel due to the covid-19 pandemic, the US Embassy in Mexico warned.

In a health and safety alert issued by the diplomatic headquarters on March 4, the US government warned that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high in most of Mexico, so travel should be reconsidered.

“Cases and hospitalizations continue to be high in most of Mexico,” the Embassy indicated in the text of its alert.

In Mexico, 2,128,600 confirmed cases have been registered since the start of the pandemic. The disease has claimed the lives of 211,022 people until March 7.

However, access to screening tests is limited throughout Mexico, which is why specialists consider that the number of cases may be up to three times higher than the official count.

Currently, popular beach destinations, such as Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Puerto Vallarta, are listed in the yellow phase of the pandemic, so hotels can operate at 60% capacity. Yellow is considered a moderate community transmission level in the area.

The United States Embassy in Mexico also warned that consular services for citizens are limited in many places by the covid-19 pandemic.

The return trip to the United States has some limitations.

At land border crossings, only citizens and legal residents of the United States are allowed to enter.

From March 21, 2020, and at least until March 21, 2021, the border will be partially closed.

Those returning to the United States by plane must present the result of a covid-19 detection test, antigen or PCR, carried out no more than three days before the departure of their flight.

In case you have recently fallen ill with covid-19 (up to three months ago), you can present the medical documentation that indicates that you were discharged.

In addition to this, passengers must submit an affidavit that they do not carry the coronavirus.

These documents must be presented to the airline staff at check-in, prior to boarding the plane.

People with a tourist visa can travel to the United States, from Mexico, by air.