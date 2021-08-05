UK prohibits entry of travelers from Mexico due to increases in COVID-19

Amid growing concern over the increased spread of the COVID-19 virus in Mexico, and the strong presence of variants, the United Kingdom once again included Mexico in the travel ‘red list’. The new classification prohibits travelers from Mexico from entering the UK, with the exception of British or Irish citizens.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation, Department of Health and Social Assistance, the Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, and Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, indicated that Mexico was included in the list for “presenting a high risk to public health in the United Kingdom due to known variants of concern, known high-risk variants being investigated or as a result of a very high prevalence of COVID-19 ″.

Even those returning to the UK will be asked for a COVID-19 test, book a hotel quarantine package and complete the passenger investigation form.

“We are committed to opening up international travel safely,” said Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps. “While we must remain cautious, today’s changes reopen a variety of different vacation destinations around the world, which is good news for both the industry and the traveling public.”

The classification changes in the travel lists were carried out by the Joint Center for Biosafety (JBC) with the aim of “helping the public understand the public health risks of traveling to different destinations.”

Mexico is in the middle of the third wave of COVID-19, which has reignited the alerts in various parts of the country. The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of August 4 there are already 242,547 confirmed deaths from the new coronavirus, as well as 2,901,094 accumulated cases. In other words, in the last 24 hours, there were 611 deaths and 20,685 new infections, reaching a new record of infections during the third wave of the virus.

The countries that are on the UK red list, in addition to Mexico, are:

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Congo (Democratic Republic), Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Guyana French, Georgia, Guiana, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mayotte, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

