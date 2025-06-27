US Uncertainty Slows Growth in Mexico’s Vacation Property Market in 2025

Tourism developers in Mexico lower 2025 sales projections due to U.S. policy uncertainty under Trump, with American buyers making up 70% of the market.

Mexico’s vacation property market is feeling the effects of political turbulence north of the border, with tourism developers projecting slower sales growth in 2025. According to the Mexican Association of Tourism Developers (Amdetur), this year’s growth is expected to reach 5 percent or less—down from earlier forecasts of 5 to 6 percent.

The revised outlook was presented during Amdetur’s annual congress held in Mexico City, where Marcos Agostini was formally introduced as the new president of the organization’s board of directors for the 2025–2027 term. The association attributes the downgraded forecast to economic uncertainty tied to policy directions under the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump, which has dampened consumer confidence among American buyers.

That consumer sentiment matters significantly to Mexico’s tourism development sector. Amdetur’s reports show that roughly 70 percent of vacation property sales in Mexico are to U.S. citizens, while Mexican nationals make up 25 percent and Canadians and other South American buyers account for the remaining 5 percent.

“Sluggish U.S. consumer confidence is having a real impact,” Amdetur noted in a statement. “American buyers are holding back, unsure of how current policies may affect their investments and travel plans.”

Despite the slowdown, the most popular destinations remain resilient. Cancún, Puerto Vallarta–Bahía de Banderas, and Los Cabos continue to lead the market, collectively making up 90 percent of all tourism property sales in the country. These locations remain the cornerstones of Mexico’s tourism investment landscape, thanks to their long-standing appeal and infrastructure.

Currently, the country offers around 750 lodging properties in this sector, with an estimated 10 to 15 new developments expected to be added by the end of the year.

While acknowledging the challenges, Amdetur expressed optimism about the industry’s long-term trajectory. The association highlighted ongoing efforts to diversify the vacation property offering, with a focus on attracting both domestic and international buyers through innovative, sustainable, and adaptive strategies.

“There’s still plenty of room for growth,” the association said. “We’re seeing creativity in how developers are designing properties to appeal to a global audience, and we expect the market to gradually regain momentum.”

Amdetur also sees the vacation rental segment as a key growth driver, especially as developers work to meet evolving traveler expectations, such as eco-friendly accommodations, culturally immersive experiences, and more flexible ownership models.

Leading these efforts is new board president Marcos Agostini, a seasoned executive with over three decades of experience in the tourism and vacation ownership sector. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Interval International and holds positions on Marriott Vacation’s Worldwide Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA).

Joining Agostini on Amdetur’s board for the 2025–2027 period are:

Daniel Arroyo (VCM Capital) – Secretary

– Secretary Gerardo Rioseco (Grupo Posadas) – Treasurer

– Treasurer Rosario Rodríguez (Grupo Royal Holiday) – Member

– Member Ana Laura Acevedo (RCI) – Member

– Member Fernando González Contreras (Grupo TAFER) – Member

– Member Carlos Berdegué (Grupo Turístico El Cid) – Member

– Member Fernando López (Royal Resorts) – Member

– Member Dulce Aguilar (Grupo Palace Resorts) – Member

– Member Jorge Herrera (Unlimited Vacation Club) – Member

Together, the board aims to steer the industry through the current downturn while laying the foundation for future growth in Mexico’s vacation property sector.