US Uncertainty Slows Growth in Mexico’s Vacation Property Market in 2025

/ By

Cabo San Lucas Cancún Puerto Vallarta News Real Estate

Tourism developers in Mexico lower 2025 sales projections due to U.S. policy uncertainty under Trump, with American buyers making up 70% of the market.

Mexico’s vacation property market is feeling the effects of political turbulence north of the border, with tourism developers projecting slower sales growth in 2025. According to the Mexican Association of Tourism Developers (Amdetur), this year’s growth is expected to reach 5 percent or less—down from earlier forecasts of 5 to 6 percent.

The revised outlook was presented during Amdetur’s annual congress held in Mexico City, where Marcos Agostini was formally introduced as the new president of the organization’s board of directors for the 2025–2027 term. The association attributes the downgraded forecast to economic uncertainty tied to policy directions under the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump, which has dampened consumer confidence among American buyers.

That consumer sentiment matters significantly to Mexico’s tourism development sector. Amdetur’s reports show that roughly 70 percent of vacation property sales in Mexico are to U.S. citizens, while Mexican nationals make up 25 percent and Canadians and other South American buyers account for the remaining 5 percent.

“Sluggish U.S. consumer confidence is having a real impact,” Amdetur noted in a statement. “American buyers are holding back, unsure of how current policies may affect their investments and travel plans.”

Despite the slowdown, the most popular destinations remain resilient. Cancún, Puerto Vallarta–Bahía de Banderas, and Los Cabos continue to lead the market, collectively making up 90 percent of all tourism property sales in the country. These locations remain the cornerstones of Mexico’s tourism investment landscape, thanks to their long-standing appeal and infrastructure.

Currently, the country offers around 750 lodging properties in this sector, with an estimated 10 to 15 new developments expected to be added by the end of the year.

While acknowledging the challenges, Amdetur expressed optimism about the industry’s long-term trajectory. The association highlighted ongoing efforts to diversify the vacation property offering, with a focus on attracting both domestic and international buyers through innovative, sustainable, and adaptive strategies.

“There’s still plenty of room for growth,” the association said. “We’re seeing creativity in how developers are designing properties to appeal to a global audience, and we expect the market to gradually regain momentum.”

Amdetur also sees the vacation rental segment as a key growth driver, especially as developers work to meet evolving traveler expectations, such as eco-friendly accommodations, culturally immersive experiences, and more flexible ownership models.

Leading these efforts is new board president Marcos Agostini, a seasoned executive with over three decades of experience in the tourism and vacation ownership sector. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Interval International and holds positions on Marriott Vacation’s Worldwide Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA).

Joining Agostini on Amdetur’s board for the 2025–2027 period are:

  • Daniel Arroyo (VCM Capital) – Secretary
  • Gerardo Rioseco (Grupo Posadas) – Treasurer
  • Rosario Rodríguez (Grupo Royal Holiday) – Member
  • Ana Laura Acevedo (RCI) – Member
  • Fernando González Contreras (Grupo TAFER) – Member
  • Carlos Berdegué (Grupo Turístico El Cid) – Member
  • Fernando López (Royal Resorts) – Member
  • Dulce Aguilar (Grupo Palace Resorts) – Member
  • Jorge Herrera (Unlimited Vacation Club) – Member

Together, the board aims to steer the industry through the current downturn while laying the foundation for future growth in Mexico’s vacation property sector.

Tourism developers in Mexico lower 2025 sales projections due to U.S. policy uncertainty under Trump, with American buyers making up 70 . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • us-sanctions-cibanco-intercam-vector-opioid-launderingUS accuses CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector banks as primary money laundering sources for cartels in Mexico The US Treasury has labeled CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector as primary money laundering concerns linked to opioid trafficking, imposing strict new sanctions under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act. In an unprecedented move under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced Wednesday that three major Mexico-based…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco lawmakers propose limiting short-term platform rentals to 180 nights per year to fight gentrification and real estate speculation Jalisco lawmakers propose limiting short-term platform rentals to 180 nights per year and taxing vacant homes, aiming to curb gentrification and ease the housing crisis across the state. In a push to address the growing housing crisis and slow the pace of gentrification, Jalisco lawmaker Mariana Casillas Guerrero of the Futuro Party has proposed a…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • six-suspects-arrested-cabo-san-lucas-quezada-killingSix suspects arrested in deadly Cabo San Lucas shootout that killed Baja California Sur commander Six suspects were captured after a violent clash in Cabo San Lucas linked to the killing of Commander Mario Quezada. Authorities seized firearms, vehicles, and detained suspects from several states. Six individuals were arrested in connection with a violent confrontation in Cabo San Lucas that left ten people dead, including Mario Quezada, the head of…
  • armed-robbery-santander-puerto-vallartaArmed Robbery Outside Santander Bank in Puerto Vallarta Another armed robbery outside Santander on Francisco Villa in Puerto Vallarta has raised alarm after thieves threatened a woman and fled with a large sum of cash. For at least the third time in recent months, an armed robbery has occurred outside a Santander bank branch in Puerto Vallarta, highlighting ongoing public safety concerns surrounding…
Scroll to Top