Vaccination for people over 18 years of age will begin on Friday in Puerto Vallarta

Starting this Friday, July 23, 2021, COVID-19 vaccinations will open for all residents over 18 years of age in Puerto Vallarta.
After yesterday’s meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), the governor of Jalisco indicated that the letter sent 15 days ago to accelerate the vaccination strategy in Puerto Vallarta had not been answered, despite that the tourist destination has an increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19.
This morning, through a video on social networks, he reported that finally last night they authorized the vaccines so that from this Friday the inoculation process begins and covers the entire population of the municipality. Although he pointed out that there is still more to do.
“What we have proposed is that Jalisco may have a decisive opinion in defining the criteria for applying vaccines, in order to focus on strategic sectors, on the age groups that we are seeing with the greatest problems and above all so that the design of the vaccination plan allows us to generate conditions for the return to face-to-face classes as we have proposed”, he said.
In Mexico, the process of vaccinations and eligibility are managed on the Federal level, meaning states must adhere to the national plan and cannot manage vaccinations and care locally depending on each municipalities needs.
