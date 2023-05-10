Vallarta Pride 2023: Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for 10th Pride Celebration

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Ready, set, party! Puerto Vallarta, the beachiest, peachiest spot in Latin America for the LGBTQ+ community, is dusting off its rainbow flags for the 10th annual Vallarta Pride 2023. OK, fine. Puerto Vallarta never has dusty rainbow flags, because they fly all year round.

Scheduled from May 17 to 28, this celebration is so much more than just fun in the sun – it’s a jubilant journey of cultural, sports, and informative activities promoting equality, respect, and recognition for all flavors of the rainbow, both local and international.

This year’s motto? “Be proud of your Nature”. And why not? Vallarta Pride is the curtain-raiser for pride festivities worldwide, and the team behind the scenes couldn’t be happier to throw this rainbow-hued bash to celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity.

Imagine more than 50 companies joining the party, and an expected crowd of 20,000 ecstatic tourists from all corners of the globe. Talk about a blockbuster! “Vallarta Pride is one of our destination’s shining stars,” beams Luis Villaseñor, the Big Cheese of Vallarta Port’s Tourism Promotion Trust.

Javier Jiménez, the head honcho of Vallarta Pride, is all revved up for the festivities to kick off on May 17.

“We’re starting with a march against homophobia, followed by a rich tapestry of sports and cultural activities, and the grand parade on May 25 that’s going to light up the entire Malecon. Our hope is that attendees will spread the gospel of acceptance and inclusion that Vallarta Pride has been championing, not just in Jalisco, but across the globe.”

So, what’s on the menu? How about a Fashion Show? That’s right, an inclusive catwalk showcasing the fabulous creations of Mexican designer Benito Santos, each piece a celebration of the vibrant colors that symbolize our community.

Happening at the Playa Los Muertos Pier, this fashion extravaganza will break the molds, featuring models from all walks of life and shattering the stereotypes of the fashion world.

Puerto Vallarta and the state of Jalisco have become the cozy corners for the LGBTQ+ community, and that’s why events from all over the world choose these spots for their celebrations of diversity, inclusion, and pride.

And guess what? Jalisco is the chosen venue for the first-ever Latin American Gay Games coming this November.

Can we get a “Viva la Vallarta!”?

