Vendors at Cuale River Handicraft Market in Puerto Vallarta showing strong sales during Holy Week

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – According to reports from vendors at the Cuale River Handicraft Market in Puerto Vallarta, sales have been good during this holiday season. In fact, sales have increased considerably compared to past holiday periods, according to one of the vendors at the market.

Both the crafts and souvenirs section and the food section in the upper part of the market are full of buyers, despite the fact that finding parking for vehicles in the area can be challenging. However, national tourists who arrive by car or on foot are aware that they can purchase their souvenirs at the market, even though some tourist guides may take people to other places.

“We continue to have the problem that tourist guides take people to other places, but national tourists who arrive by car or on foot already know that they can get their souvenirs here,” said José Juan, another vendor at the market.

The Cuale River Market was severely damaged during the flooding of the river caused by the passage of Hurricane Nora off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, which resulted in its closure for several months. After reopening, sales did not improve initially, but on this occasion, luck seems to have returned to the market, as the merchants agree.

The Cuale River Handicraft Market is a great place to find unique souvenirs, arts, and crafts. The market is open-air, and you can find a variety of goods, including handmade jewelry, pottery, textiles, leather goods, and much more. The market is popular with tourists and locals alike, and you can find something for everyone here.

In addition to handicrafts, the market also has food vendors selling delicious Mexican street food. Tacos, churros, and other local delicacies are readily available, and you can enjoy a meal while taking in the sights and sounds of the market.

While the market is a popular spot for tourists, vendors report that they also see many local customers. In fact, many locals come to the market to purchase souvenirs and other items, making it a vibrant spot that showcases Puerto Vallarta’s local culture and traditions.

