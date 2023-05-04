Video Captures Police Brutality Against Bracelet Vendor in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A recent video has revealed an incident of police brutality, or at minimum unnecessary aggression, involving uniformed officers from Puerto Vallarta, who targeted a bracelet seller on the night of April 27. The incident unfolded in the presence of numerous tourists strolling along the Puerto Vallarta boardwalk.

The vendor, who fell victim to the abusive police behavior, spoke to 88.9 News about his experience. He stated that he had intended to sell his merchandise on the boardwalk while accompanied by his girlfriend. The vendor says after being informed by friends that this was not allowed, he decided not to sell and walk the Malecón with his girlfriend before leaving.

During their walk, his girlfriend stopped to tie her shoelaces, and the officers spotted the vendor with his merchandise. The police immediately attempted to confiscate his items. The vendor sought help from a patrol car, but upon noticing that the officers were questioning his girlfriend, he returned to the scene.

Brutalidad policiaca 😡



Así fue como policías de Puerto Vallarta, ahorcaron y detuvieron a un vendedor de pulseras en el pleno malecón y frente a decenas de turistas.



Elementos querían quitarle su mercancía. @SCVallarta



PM pic.twitter.com/eFzekGVkXO — 88.9 Noticias (@889Noticias) May 4, 2023

The Guadalajara native told the officers he would not surrender his merchandise because he wasn’t selling the items, but he would leave the area. Despite this, he faced intimidation as the police tried to seize his bracelets. When he refused, the officers forcibly took his merchandise, assaulted him, and wrestled him into the patrol car.

Once inside the vehicle, the vendor reported that the officers verbally abused him without explaining the legal process. Upon arriving at the police station, he underwent a medical examination but was never presented before a judge. After having his belongings confiscated, he was released eight hours later without further explanation.

The police have made no comment about why they forcefully seized the items from the vendor or why he was held for eight hours without being formally arrested.

Hundreds of vendors roam the streets of Puerto Vallarta, including the Malecon and beaches without permits, so it’s unclear why the police were aggressive with this vendor and ended eight hours of harassment without formal charges of any crime.

The situation was critical enough for the police to cause a scene in the middle of Puerto Vallarta’s most populated tourist area.

With information from 88.9 Noticias

Get more from PVDN and support local media at the same time! Subscribe today for only $29.99 yearly and get access to subscription-based articles, fewer ads, the PVDN Newsletter, and access to the PVDN Podcast. Subscribe Now!