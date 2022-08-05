Viral Video: Grandparents and pet rescued from car in Guadalajara flooding

A couple of grandparents and their pet were trapped in the middle of a flood in the streets of Guadalajara and a video of their rescue went viral on social networks like TikTok.

The rains last Tuesday caused flooding in several areas of Guadalajara, including the La Cruz neighborhood, in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

In a video posted on TikTok by the user @ aureliorubioar7, an older couple and their pet are seen trapped inside a red car that was stranded in the middle of a flood on Avenida Colón and Isla Pantenaria.

The video shows that apparently, people in a lower area of ​​​​the flood used a chain to try to get the car out of the water, but they did not succeed.

The water level rose rapidly and the car doors were completely submerged.

In another part of the video, a man breaks a window with a sledgehammer and saves the pet, and immediately helps the woman to get out.

At the end of the video, the elderly couple and their pet are seen safe and sound.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN