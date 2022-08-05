Viral Video: Grandparents and pet rescued from car in Guadalajara flooding

A couple of grandparents and their pet were trapped in the middle of a flood in the streets of Guadalajara and a video of their rescue went viral on social networks like TikTok.
The rains last Tuesday caused flooding in several areas of Guadalajara, including the La Cruz neighborhood, in Guadalajara, Jalisco.
In a video posted on TikTok by the user @ aureliorubioar7, an older couple and their pet are seen trapped inside a red car that was stranded in the middle of a flood on Avenida Colón and Isla Pantenaria.
The video shows that apparently, people in a lower area of the flood used a chain to try to get the car out of the water, but they did not succeed.
The water level rose rapidly and the car doors were completely submerged.
In another part of the video, a man breaks a window with a sledgehammer and saves the pet, and immediately helps the woman to get out.
At the end of the video, the elderly couple and their pet are seen safe and sound.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Nuevo Nayarit Beach closed due to the presence of crocodiles The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit reported that from this Thursday and until further notice the entrance to the Nuevo Nayarit Beach, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, is suspended due to the presence of crocodiles. In a message published on social networks, the agency states that the purple flag will…
- New Tropical Storm Howard expected to form over the next 48 hours; heavy rains in Puerto Vallarta forecasted With the arrival of forecasted Tropical Cyclone Howard over the next 48 hours, strong winds and waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters of significant height are expected on the coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco, in addition to Baja California Sur. According to the weather forecast, Tropical Cyclone Howard will begin to affect Mexico…
- Mexico governmental agency investigates Sonora Grill for accusations of separating diners by skin color The luxury restaurant chain Sonora Grill Group is in the eye of the hurricane due to accusations that point to alleged acts of discrimination and racism against its diners. The accusations started at the restaurant chain’s location on Presidente Masaryk street in the Polanco neighborhood -one of the most exclusive in the capital-, where they…
- Seven Jalisco police officers arrested for the kidnapping of three people The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office arrested seven police officers accused of kidnapping two men and a woman who was in a restaurant, but after being intervened by the municipal authorities, they were never heard from again. According to the report of the ministerial authorities, the agents of the municipality of La Barca were arrested in recent…
- Jalisco New Generation Cartel dominates all but four states in Mexico According to a report by the United States Congressional Investigative Service, the criminal organization known as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, has a presence in 28 of the 32 states of Mexico and due to its expansion on the northern border represents a severe threat to…