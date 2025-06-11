Volunteers Remove 8 Tons of Waste from El Contentillo Canal to Protect El Salado Estuary

During the El Salado Estuary cleanup volunteers collected eight tons of urban waste from El Contentillo canal, keeping appliances and tires out of the mangrove forest.

This past weekend a team of volunteer citizens, environmentalists, public servants and members of the armed forces removed eight tons of solid urban waste from the El Contentillo canal. The canal feeds into the El Salado Estuary, a vital mangrove area long known as the natural lung and kidney of this beach destination. By hauling away discarded appliances, electronics and tires, the group kept these hazards from reaching the estuary’s fragile ecosystem.

The cleanup was led by staff from the Estero El Salado State Park in collaboration with Journey Mexico, the Puerto Vallarta South Rotaract Club and the local Environmentalist Group. Personnel from the 12th Naval Zone also joined, along with municipal workers from Efficient Services, Public Works and Environmental Sustainability. Over two days, the multidisciplinary team waded through shallow water, hauling out bulky items and sorting them for safe disposal.

Organizers say the bulk of the debris was inorganic urban solids: refrigerators, washing machines, television sets and dozens of discarded tires. “These materials not only pollute the water but also create breeding grounds for pests,” explained a park official. The haul prevented this junk from entering the mangrove roots, where build-up can choke plant life and harm local wildlife.

Mangroves in El Salado face constant threats from illegal dumping, sedimentation and human neglect. When trash accumulates, it cuts off sunlight and oxygen to young shoots, which slows forest growth and undermines the estuary’s ability to filter water. The recent effort represents a proactive step to curb pollution before the summer tourist season peaks.

Local rotating club member Ana Ruiz said volunteers felt a strong sense of purpose. “We see this estuary every day while driving in. It’s our duty to protect it,” she said. The Rotaract Club plans to host monthly cleanups, and the Environmentalist Group will monitor water quality at key canal points.

The navy lent logistical support and safety oversight, including small boats and life-vests, while municipal staff provided heavy-duty tools and hauling trucks. Together, they ensured that even appliances welded shut could be cut apart and loaded for recycling. After collection, the waste was transported to the city’s proper disposal facilities, where materials will be separated for recovery or safe landfill burial.

Estero El Salado State Park director Jorge Hernández praised the broad cooperation. “When citizens, government and military work side by side, we prove that complex problems can meet solutions,” he said. Hernández added that similar joint actions will roll out along other polluted waterways feeding the estuary.

Environmental advocates hope the cleanup will raise awareness of ongoing threats to Puerto Vallarta’s coastal wetlands. They encourage residents to report illegal dumpers and to participate in future events. By keeping appliances, tires and electronics out of the water, they aim to preserve this green lung and natural filtration system for years to come.

The success of this weekend’s “El Salado Estuary cleanup” shows how community action can safeguard vital ecosystems. With more cleanup days planned and continued monitoring, local groups and officials are committed to defending the mangrove forest from human-caused risks. Together, they are turning the tide against pollution, one canal at a time.