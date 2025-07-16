Meteorologist warns accelerated Pacific warming could fuel stronger hurricans closer to Puerto Vallarta coast in coming months

Accelerating warming of Pacific waters could fuel stronger tropical cyclones near Jalisco and Nayarit in the coming months, warns meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López. Meteorologists warn that accelerated warming of Pacific waters could fuel stronger tropical cyclones tracking closer to the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit in the coming months.…

Meteorologists warn that accelerated warming of Pacific waters could fuel stronger tropical cyclones tracking closer to the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit in the coming months. Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, a member of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of the Bay, said the ocean is already showing signs of above‑average temperatures that typically heighten hurricane intensity.

So far this season, several storms have formed and skirted the coast without making direct landfall. Yet Cornejo López pointed out the unusual appearance of a Category 3 hurricane in June—a rarity at that early stage. “This event suggests the season may be more active and unpredictable than usual,” he said.

As waters continue to heat up, the months of September and October stand out as particularly risky. “Those months see Pacific temperatures at their yearly peak,” Cornejo López explained. Warm surface temperatures provide storms with more energy, often driving them from open ocean straight toward land.

Pacific warming hurricane risk rises

During October, tropical cyclones frequently encounter cold fronts that cause them to curve—or “recurve”—toward the mainland. This recurvature phenomenon can abruptly shift a storm’s path, putting coastal communities at greater risk. With 14 to 15 more cyclones forecast for the remainder of the season, several are estimated to carry enough strength for significant impacts.

Coastal areas such as Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas face heightened exposure. Local authorities have urged residents and visitors alike to stay informed through real‑time monitoring rather than relying solely on long‑term forecasts. “Alerts must adapt quickly to changing conditions,” Cornejo López noted. “Timely warnings are our best defense against potential emergencies.”

Civil protection agencies recommend that beachfront businesses, hotels and marinas review their emergency plans now, before peak storm season arrives. Simple steps—such as securing loose objects, keeping evacuation routes clear and maintaining communication channels—can make a crucial difference when a storm approaches.

With climate trends pointing toward warmer oceans overall, Cornejo López stresses that communities along western Mexico’s shoreline need to treat every tropical system seriously. “Even storms that form far offshore can intensify rapidly under these conditions,” he said. “We must remain vigilant, especially during those critical fall months.”

