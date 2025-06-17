Yucatecan Restaurants in Mérida Earn Global Recognition in 2025 OAD and World’s 50 Best Rankings

Five Yucatecan restaurants in Mérida earn spots on OAD and World’s 50 Best lists for 2025, solidifying the region’s status as a top gastronomic destination.

Yucatán’s culinary identity is having a breakout moment on the world stage. In a landmark year for the region, five restaurants in Mérida—each deeply rooted in the flavors and heritage of Yucatecan cuisine—have been recognized by the 2025 editions of the prestigious Opinionated About Dining (OAD) guides and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, cementing the state’s place as a major player in the international dining scene.

From street-style tacos to contemporary fine dining, these accolades span a broad culinary spectrum. They also come on the heels of Yucatán being named the Ibero-American Capital of Gastronomy 2025, a recognition that celebrates its living culinary heritage rooted in Mayan culture and the innovative spirit of its chefs.

Two of Mérida’s leading establishments—Micaela Mar y Leña and Kuuk—secured spots in the OAD: North America Top Restaurants 2025 list. Micaela Mar y Leña, helmed by chef Vidal Elías Murillo and sommelier Alberto Nacif, was ranked No. 207, while Kuuk, under the leadership of chef Pedro Evia, landed at No. 397. The OAD rankings are known for their democratic and technically rigorous methodology, drawing on reviews by thousands of food enthusiasts and industry professionals around the world.

“This recognition is a testament to the work, passion, and creativity with which we’ve taken Yucatecan cuisine to the next level,” said Chef Evia. “Thank you to every person who has sat at our table and believed in this dream. We continue to cook with roots, soul, and all our heart.”

Not far from the realm of fine dining, Taquería La Lupita earned a well-deserved place on the OAD Cheap Eats 2025 list, landing at No. 109. The taquería, located in the heart of Mérida, is celebrated for honoring the Yucatecan taco as a cultural staple, drawing in locals and visitors alike with its bold, traditional flavors.

Meanwhile, Néctar, a restaurant by celebrated Yucatecan chef Roberto Solís, was ranked No. 581 on the OAD North America Casual 2025 list. Known for its accessible yet refined approach to regional ingredients, Néctar continues to evolve under Solís’ creative direction, blending local inspiration with modern execution.

But perhaps the most striking achievement of the year belongs to Huniik, another brainchild of Roberto Solís. This intimate dining experience made its debut on the expanded list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, securing the No. 89 spot for 2025. It marks Huniik’s first appearance in the global rankings and builds on its rise through Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, where it ranked No. 58 in 2023 and leapt to No. 36 in 2024.

“This distinction is a tribute to Yucatán, its people, and everything this land offers,” said Solís. “At Huniik, we cook with our hearts, with firm roots, and with an eye to the future.”

The growing acclaim for these establishments reflects a broader shift in global attention toward Yucatán as a culinary destination. For years, chefs in the region have been reinterpreting traditional recipes with new techniques and a reverence for local ingredients—creating menus that are both authentic and inventive.

The recognitions also represent an important moment of unity in Yucatán’s food community, showcasing a diverse ecosystem where fine dining coexists with street food, and where innovation flourishes without abandoning tradition.

The Ibero-American Capital of Gastronomy designation further underscores this moment. It celebrates not only the depth of Mayan culinary heritage, but also the bold creative forces that continue to carry that legacy forward into the future.

With these accolades in hand, Yucatán’s culinary ambassadors—chefs, restaurateurs, and taqueros alike—are telling the world a simple but powerful story: that the soul of a region can be found on the plate, seasoned with history, culture, and an uncompromising passion for flavor.