10-year-old Sofía Guillermina Ortiz Rodríguez is Mayor for the Day in Puerto Vallarta

With a dream of one day becoming the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Sofía Guillermina Ortiz Rodríguez said she was proud to be mayor for a day.
The 10-year-old girl, a fourth-grade student at the Héroes de la Patria elementary school, along with 15 other boys and girls, became members of the Cabildo Infantil 2022 (Children’s Council 2022).
Cabildo Infantil is a space for democratic expression, where children learn to raise and discuss problems that affect their community; and that, from their perspective, affect them directly or indirectly; In addition, they propose solutions to said problem. The goal of the group is to promote the importance of democratic governments in society.
During the swearing-in ceremony, Sofía Guillermina said she was happy to be part of this Cabildo, since it is part of her dream to one day become mayor of the tourist destination.
“Today I have the honor of being the children’s municipal president of Puerto Vallarta, but I have the desire to one day become the mayor of this city,” said the girl at the Constitutional Council and its Children’s Council.
Like her fellow members of the Council, Sofía Guillermina wants Puerto Vallarta to have better recreational spaces, parks and clean streets, greater security and respect for the beaches, the mountains, and the environment, as well as for the animals, for whom she would place drinking fountains in the streets and undertake adoption, care, and sterilization campaigns.
The 10-year-old girl recognizes that being mayor is not easy, but “by working together, more achievements can be achieved,” she stressed.
Photo by Quadratín Jalisco
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- COVID-19 in Jalisco increases 37% in the last week after mask mandate is lifted Since the Government of Jalisco eliminated the mask mandate, COVID infections have increased by 37% in the State. After more than two years of the pandemic, on May 10 the use of face masks in public and private places became optional. The sanitary measure was only maintained in public transport and in hospitals. From that…
- Authorities have only reviewed 2 of the 15 cameras at hotel where Debanhi’s body was found Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, revealed that only the video recordings of two of the fifteen cameras that were found in the Nueva Castilla Motel during the last search have been analyzed. He reported that he made a request to review all the videos, through the Executive Commission for Victim Assistance. At a press conference, the…
- First came ‘Red Tide’, now a warning in Bahía de Banderas for ‘Green Tide’ After the presence for several months of red tide in the waters of Banderas Bay (Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Banderas Bay, Nayarit), which has left thousands of dead fish on the beaches, researchers from the University of Guadalajara now detected green tide. María del Carmen Cortés Lara, Master of Science and researcher…
- Mexico’s weather service predicts five hurricane landfalls in the 2022 season Of the total number of cyclones that are expected to form in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans during 2022, it is estimated that around five could make landfall in Mexico, said the general director of the National Water Commission (Conagua), Germán Arturo Martínez Santoyo. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), between 14 and 19…
- Coca-Cola will build recycling plant in Puerto Vallarta Coca-Cola Mexico will invest $175 million pesos in the construction and expansion of collection and recycling plants in the country this year, one being in Puerto Vallarta. Mario García, director of North Region Operations of the company, said that $45 million pesos of the investment will be used to expand the infrastructure of the PetStar…