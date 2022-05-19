10-year-old Sofía Guillermina Ortiz Rodríguez is Mayor for the Day in Puerto Vallarta

With a dream of one day becoming the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Sofía Guillermina Ortiz Rodríguez said she was proud to be mayor for a day.

The 10-year-old girl, a fourth-grade student at the Héroes de la Patria elementary school, along with 15 other boys and girls, became members of the Cabildo Infantil 2022 (Children’s Council 2022).

Cabildo Infantil is a space for democratic expression, where children learn to raise and discuss problems that affect their community; and that, from their perspective, affect them directly or indirectly; In addition, they propose solutions to said problem. The goal of the group is to promote the importance of democratic governments in society.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Sofía Guillermina said she was happy to be part of this Cabildo, since it is part of her dream to one day become mayor of the tourist destination.

“Today I have the honor of being the children’s municipal president of Puerto Vallarta, but I have the desire to one day become the mayor of this city,” said the girl at the Constitutional Council and its Children’s Council.

Like her fellow members of the Council, Sofía Guillermina wants Puerto Vallarta to have better recreational spaces, parks and clean streets, greater security and respect for the beaches, the mountains, and the environment, as well as for the animals, for whom she would place drinking fountains in the streets and undertake adoption, care, and sterilization campaigns.

The 10-year-old girl recognizes that being mayor is not easy, but “by working together, more achievements can be achieved,” she stressed.

Photo by Quadratín Jalisco

