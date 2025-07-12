Mexico’s government kicked off the 2025 Summer Vacation Operation in Mazatlán, deploying over 723 personnel and 300 vehicles to safeguard more than 48 million tourists from July 11 to August 31.

The Mexican government officially launched the 2025 Summer Vacation Operation on July 11 in Mazatlán, marking the start of a coordinated effort to keep millions of travelers safe on roads and at popular destinations. The ceremony saw participation from Sandra Díaz Guevara, general director of Ángeles Verdes Tourist Services; Iván Escalante Ruiz, head of Profeco; and Governor Rubén Rocha Moya of Sinaloa.

Sandra Díaz Guevara, speaking on behalf of Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, underlined the joint mission to ensure “a safe, orderly, and welcoming summer” as domestic and international tourism surges. She noted that this operation will bring together federal, state, and municipal agencies to protect the integrity and well-being of families and visitors traveling across Mexico’s 37,000 kilometers of highway.

Organizers estimate that over 48 million tourists will travel throughout Mexico during this holiday season, generating more than 818 billion pesos in economic activity, a 4.9 percent increase over last year. To support those travelers, Ángeles Verdes will deploy more than 723 operational staff and a fleet of over 300 vehicles to provide guidance, assistance, and emergency aid along the country’s busiest routes.

Profeco will bolster consumer protection efforts from July 11 to August 31 by stationing officers at airports, bus stations, and key tourist sites. Iván Escalante Ruiz confirmed that over 350 Profeco agents will monitor fair pricing, log complaints, and offer advice to vacationers. “We want the holidays to bring joy, not abuse,” he said, stressing the importance of defending traveler rights and preventing consumer scams.

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya welcomed the federal initiative and thanked every participating agency for their commitment. He extended an invitation to visitors to explore Sinaloa’s renowned banda music, sun-soaked beaches, and charming Magical Towns. “Our state stands ready to offer a warm welcome and memorable experiences,” he said, highlighting the region as an ideal destination for summer getaways.

Also attending the national flag-off were Major General Hernán Cortés Hernández, commander of the National Guard; Mireya Sosa Osuna, Sinaloa’s Tourism Secretary; Jesús Felipe Juárez Patiño, undersecretary at the state Public Security Secretariat; and Mazatlán Mayor Estrella Palacios Domínguez. Their presence signaled a unified front against common risks such as road accidents, price gouging, and emergency incidents.

Beyond roadside safety and consumer protection, the operation will include public awareness campaigns on water safety at beach resorts and first-aid stations set up in high-traffic areas. Authorities plan regular inspections of tourist facilities to verify compliance with health regulations and environmental standards, ensuring both enjoyment and sustainability.

As travelers begin to move in large numbers, the 2025 Summer Vacation Operation stands as a symbol of national cooperation. By pooling resources and expertise, Mexico aims to set a new standard for holiday safety and hospitality, leaving visitors free to explore the country’s diverse attractions with confidence.