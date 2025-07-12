Mexico’s government kicked off the 2025 Summer Vacation Operation in Mazatlán

July 12, 2025

Mexico’s government kicked off the 2025 Summer Vacation Operation in Mazatlán, deploying over 723 personnel and 300 vehicles to safeguard more than 48 million tourists from July 11 to August 31.

The Mexican government officially launched the 2025 Summer Vacation Operation on July 11 in Mazatlán, marking the start of a coordinated effort to keep millions of travelers safe on roads and at popular destinations. The ceremony saw participation from Sandra Díaz Guevara, general director of Ángeles Verdes Tourist Services; Iván Escalante Ruiz, head of Profeco; and Governor Rubén Rocha Moya of Sinaloa.

Sandra Díaz Guevara, speaking on behalf of Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, underlined the joint mission to ensure “a safe, orderly, and welcoming summer” as domestic and international tourism surges. She noted that this operation will bring together federal, state, and municipal agencies to protect the integrity and well-being of families and visitors traveling across Mexico’s 37,000 kilometers of highway.

Organizers estimate that over 48 million tourists will travel throughout Mexico during this holiday season, generating more than 818 billion pesos in economic activity, a 4.9 percent increase over last year. To support those travelers, Ángeles Verdes will deploy more than 723 operational staff and a fleet of over 300 vehicles to provide guidance, assistance, and emergency aid along the country’s busiest routes.

Profeco will bolster consumer protection efforts from July 11 to August 31 by stationing officers at airports, bus stations, and key tourist sites. Iván Escalante Ruiz confirmed that over 350 Profeco agents will monitor fair pricing, log complaints, and offer advice to vacationers. “We want the holidays to bring joy, not abuse,” he said, stressing the importance of defending traveler rights and preventing consumer scams.

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya welcomed the federal initiative and thanked every participating agency for their commitment. He extended an invitation to visitors to explore Sinaloa’s renowned banda music, sun-soaked beaches, and charming Magical Towns. “Our state stands ready to offer a warm welcome and memorable experiences,” he said, highlighting the region as an ideal destination for summer getaways.

Also attending the national flag-off were Major General Hernán Cortés Hernández, commander of the National Guard; Mireya Sosa Osuna, Sinaloa’s Tourism Secretary; Jesús Felipe Juárez Patiño, undersecretary at the state Public Security Secretariat; and Mazatlán Mayor Estrella Palacios Domínguez. Their presence signaled a unified front against common risks such as road accidents, price gouging, and emergency incidents.

Beyond roadside safety and consumer protection, the operation will include public awareness campaigns on water safety at beach resorts and first-aid stations set up in high-traffic areas. Authorities plan regular inspections of tourist facilities to verify compliance with health regulations and environmental standards, ensuring both enjoyment and sustainability.

As travelers begin to move in large numbers, the 2025 Summer Vacation Operation stands as a symbol of national cooperation. By pooling resources and expertise, Mexico aims to set a new standard for holiday safety and hospitality, leaving visitors free to explore the country’s diverse attractions with confidence.



Trending News on PVDN

  • baja-california-sur-tourism-growthBaja California Sur tourism growth continues despite recent violent events Baja California Sur tourism growth remains strong as nearly two million visitors arrive in early 2025, driven by safety measures and solid hotel occupancy rates. Baja California Sur has seen Baja California Sur tourism growth gather pace in the first half of 2025, drawing nearly two million visitors despite isolated reports of violence. According to…
  • baja california tourist taxGovernment expects 256 million pesos from Baja California Sur tourist tax The Government of Baja California Sur aims to collect up to 256 million pesos in 2025 through the new “Embrace It” foreign visitor contribution, funding infrastructure and sustainability. The Government of Baja California Sur (BCS) plans to raise as much as 256 million pesos in 2025 by expanding a fee charged to international tourists under…
  • Volaris Maintains Regular Operations in Puerto Vallarta Despite Strike ThreatNew Volaris Morelia – Puerto Vallarta route boosts tourism Discover how the new Volaris Morelia Puerto Vallarta route will boost tourism, link two top destinations, and foster cultural and economic ties. The government of Mayor Alfonso Martínez Alcázar in Morelia, through the municipal Ministry of Tourism, officially inaugurated a new air connection between Morelia and Puerto Vallarta operated by Volaris. This direct link promises…
  • José Luis Velázquez RodríguezMissing SEAPAL transparency chief found dead near his home in Puerto Vallarta SEAPAL transparency chief found dead on private land south of Puerto Vallarta, family pre-identified the body by clothing and features as authorities probe the circumstances of his disappearance and death. José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, head of Transparency for the Puerto Vallarta Drinking Water, Drainage and Sewerage System (SEAPAL), who vanished on June 30 around 3…
  • ATM-MexicoExpats in Mexico using recently US sanctioned banks report issues with withdraws and transfers US sanctioned banks in Mexico have blocked transfers and capped withdrawals, leaving customers in limbo as they scramble for workarounds. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In late June 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued its first ever orders under the 2024 FEND Off Fentanyl Act (FOFA), formally declaring CIBanco…
  • caribbean-sargassum-forecastCaribbean sargassum predicts 400,000 tons this season impacting coastal ecosystems, reefs and tourism Discover the latest Caribbean sargassum forecast predicting 400,000 tons this season and its impact on coastal ecosystems, reefs and tourism. Mexican coastal communities brace for a historic surge of sargassum seaweed this hurricane season after UNAM researcher Brigitta I. van Tussenbroek warned that an estimated 400,000 tons of the algae will arrive on the Caribbean…
  • texas floodsUS thanks Mexico for sending rescue teams to assist in Texas flood The US government publicly thanked Mexico flood rescue teams for sending firefighters and civil protection specialists to assist search and rescue efforts in Kerrville, Texas, after deadly July 4 weekend floods. The United States government on July 8, 2025, formally thanked Mexico for its swift deployment of emergency personnel to aid search and rescue operations…
  • purse snatching in Puerto VallartaPuerto Vallarta Police Stop Purse Snatching Thief After Robbing Foreigner On Thursday afternoon, officers of the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Police arrested a man who had just snatched a purse from a foreigner near the Castores parcel service along Highway 200. Witnesses reported that the suspect fled toward the highway on foot, but patrol units quickly surrounded and detained him within minutes. Conflicting reports claim the…
  • cancun-boosts-tourism-diversification-sargassumCancún boosts tourism diversification to counter sargassum surge Cancún tourism diversification expands beyond beaches to water parks, cultural sites, religious tours and nightlife to tackle sargassum challenges and keep visitors engaged. Cancún’s iconic beaches have long drawn sun-seeking travelers from around the world. This summer, however, an influx of sargassum seaweed threatens that draw. To keep visitor numbers strong and protect local businesses,…
  • activists-oppose-los-arcos-de-mismaloya-gender-revealActivists Oppose Los Arcos de Mismaloya Gender Reveal Locals and environmental groups warn that a Los Arcos de Mismaloya gender reveal using explosives and colored powders risks nesting birds and water quality. A recent social media promotion offering a gender reveal at the marine reserve of Los Arcos de Mismaloya has drawn sharp criticism from activists and residents concerned about potential ecological damage.…