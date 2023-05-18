A Luxurious Nod to Local Heritage: W Punta de Mita’s Major Renovation

Punta de Mita (PVDN) - Drawing on the vivid culture and rich history of the region, W Punta de Mita has consistently been a top choice for travelers since its inauguration in 2016. Recently, it underwent a comprehensive $3 million renovation, revamping its rooms, restaurants, and communal spaces, all imbued with a chic and contemporary style that accentuates local elements and reflects its destination-based "Ethos".

The renovations were steered by the W brand's refreshed strategy for modern travelers — the culture enthusiasts seeking meaningful experiences, transformative travel, and community engagement. The refurbished Living Room and Welcome Area . . .