A New Year greeting from Puerto Vallarta and PVDN

I want to take a moment to wish all PVDN Subscribers a happy new year. In 2023 I will be approaching the 10-year anniversary of launching VallartaDaily.Com, and I could have never reached that milestone without people like you.

I never intended for PVDN to become my full-time job, I entered the project as a hobby website and it quickly gained popularity, becoming the most-read English news website for Puerto Vallarta, and today is in the top five of Mexico. That was only possible thanks to those who trusted PVDN to advertise their businesses and readers who appreciated the work being done and were willing to become paid subscribers, like many of you.

I am an American, from Atlanta, GA., however, I don’t identify as an ex-pat or tourist. I am Mexican in every way except for a family bloodline. This is my home. I approach news in that way. I report on stories of interest for ex-pats and English speakers who feel a community connection to Puerto Vallarta, unlike other English news sites that cater to the tourist side of the city. This approach has appealed to ex-pats who have made Puerto Vallarta their home, and those who have invested in vacation homes and businesses within our community, making PVDN a unique publication off the tourist strip. When I arrived in Puerto Vallarta nearly 20 years ago, most foreigners were visiting, and there were just some privileged enough to live full-time in Vallarta, so tourist-focused news satisfied most. But today, this isn’t the case in Puerto Vallarta. There are thousands of foreigners who have made Puerto Vallarta a home, not just a tourist destination.

This past year, PVDN has seen some growing pains. Local and independent news struggles, even more so in small markets. I appreciate so many advertisers that have supported PVDN over the years, but even so, advertising revenue isn’t enough in a small market. I had to make the choice between closing my own company, a branding company with 20 years of operation, or closing PVDN. While PVDN covers its operating costs, it doesn’t cover operating costs and my personal living expenses. I am not retired, nor am I wealthy. I chose to introduce subscription-based news and close my successful branding business after two decades so that I can focus my time on PVDN. I tell you this so that I can thank everyone who has become a paid subscriber, it’s because of each of you that PVDN operates today, and I have food on my table. I am mindful of that as I sit down at my computer every morning, seven days a week, 12 hours a day.

I want each of you to know how much you are appreciated and how large of a role you play in keeping PVDN publishing today, in the new year, and for decades to come. With that, I wish everyone the most sincere and grateful wishes for 2023.

If you are not a subscriber but would like to support PVDN in 2023, please consider subscribing here. Or if you would like to make a donation to PVDN, I welcome all support. Donate Now.