A tropical depression in the Pacific will bring heavy rains to Jalisco

Due to the tropical depression “10-E”, which is located in the Pacific Ocean, Jalisco will register very heavy rains for this Sunday, August 14, according to the National Water Commission (Conagua) in its daily forecast.
It was expected that the depression would strengthen to Tropical Storm Ivette, however, the storm is losing energy and isn’t expected to strengthen over the next several days.
“Tropical depression “Diez-E” in the Pacific Ocean will move to the southwest of the Baja California Peninsula and its circulation will generate waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters high on the coast of Baja California Sur,” the agency reported.
In addition to Jalisco, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro and the State of Mexico will also experience very heavy punctual rains, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, floods, and landslides in low-lying areas.
“Low-pressure channels over the Yucatan Peninsula, and in the east and southeast of the national territory, in combination with the influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will produce very strong punctual rains in Puebla, Oaxaca and Chiapas, punctual strong in Veracruz and showers in Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.
According to Conagua, tropical depression “10-E” is located 610 kilometers southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 75 km/h and a shift to the west. -northwest at seven km/h.
