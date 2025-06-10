Acapulco Prepares for Tropical Storm Dalila with Yellow Alert

Authorities in Acapulco issue yellow alert as Tropical Storm Dalila nears, with 70% chance of development and potential wind gusts over 60 km/h.

Acapulco authorities have raised a yellow alert as Tropical Storm Dalila gains strength off the coast of Oaxaca, with meteorological agencies assigning a 70% probability of cyclone formation within the next seven days. Civil Protection Coordination’s monitoring head, Juan Ramón Ramírez Miranda, said local teams are on standby to inform residents and tourists of changing conditions.

“Storms Bárbara and Cosme no longer pose a direct danger to Acapulco,” Ramírez Miranda noted, “but they will bring cloud cover and intermittent rainfall to the port.” Despite Bárbara and Cosme moving away, Dalila’s approach has prompted officials to maintain heightened vigilance.

Forecasters expect Dalila to track close to the coast of Guerrero, brushing past Acapulco with wind gusts slightly over 60 km/h. Heavy downpours could begin as early as this weekend, with the possibility of shifting the alert level from yellow to orange as soon as Tuesday, depending on how the storm evolves.

Local emergency teams have inspected shelters in low-lying, flood-prone neighborhoods and stocked supplies in case evacuation orders become necessary. “We’re ready to move families to safe zones,” said Ramírez Miranda. “Our priority is to keep everyone informed and out of harm’s way.”

Yellow alert status means residents should review emergency kits, secure loose objects, and stay tuned to official updates. Should Dalila intensify more than anticipated, officials will upgrade to an orange alert, triggering stricter safety measures, including mandatory shelter relocation for vulnerable populations.

Acapulco’s tourism sector has already felt the impact of early warnings. Hotel managers along the Costera Miguel Alemán report an uptick in queries from guests about pool closures and beach advisories. “We’ve informed visitors about potential cancellations of water activities,” said a resort spokesperson. “Safety comes first.”

Given the 70% development likelihood, the state’s Maritime Traffic Authority has suspended non-essential boat trips in the bay. Fishermen and tour operators must follow daily bulletins before venturing out. Ports from Acapulco to Zihuatanejo remain on alert, ready to close if sea conditions deteriorate.

Community outreach teams will distribute flyers in busy areas and broadcast advisories on local radio stations. Social media channels managed by the Civil Protection Coordination will publish hourly updates, maps, and safety tips. Residents are urged to download the official weather app for real-time notifications.

The next 72 hours will prove critical. If Dalila’s center comes within 100 km of Acapulco, wind speeds could surge, and rainfall totals may exceed 150 mm. Such conditions risk flash floods and landslides in surrounding hillsides. Authorities remind locals near ravines and riverbeds to stay alert and move to higher ground if water levels rise.

With the storm season in full swing, Guerrero state has revised its contingency plans since last year’s hurricanes. Emergency drills have been more frequent, and shelters now have improved sanitary protocols. “We learned from past events,” Ramírez Miranda said. “Preparedness can save lives.”

