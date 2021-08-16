Accident in Puerto Vallarta leaves 2 children dead

Two children lost their lives when the vehicle in which they were traveling with their family overturned on Federal Highway 200, near Los Arcos de Mismaloya, in Puerto Vallarta.
The events occurred at dawn on Monday when the vehicle in which 5 people were transported fell into a ravine of approximately 25 meters.
Personnel from the Regional Civil Protection Command of Puerto Vallarta went to the scene attending to the rollover of a compact vehicle in the vicinity of Los Arcos de Mismaloya.
In the accident, two minors died (one female and one male), while an adult woman and a minor were in serious condition; and one more adult suffered serious injuries.
The injured were taken to hospitals in Puerto Vallarta. While the bodies of the minors were collected by personnel of the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences, who carried out the first investigations to determine the causes of the accident.
