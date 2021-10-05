Act2PV opens its new season two weeks early this year

Act2PV is happy to open its new season with its blockbuster hit, MAMMA MIA! the Musical, for its 3rd exciting year. This “feel-good” show is inspired and enhanced by a whole passel of well-known ABBA tunes, and the delightful story features lots of nostalgic singing and dancing, as well as a huge cast, a creative and colorful set design, beautiful custom-created costumes, and brilliant choreography.

Saturday, October 9 is the last chance you will get to see the “Queen” of Vallarta, Diana Villamonte, in her BEST OF DIANA VILLAMONTE show. Diana decided to “give back” to the Act2PV staff and created this show as a “Pay What You Want” show to help them make it through the summer and pandemic. Everyone has enjoyed having the opportunity to hear this talented performer singing her favorite songs from all of her shows. Diana’s new Whitney Houston show opens on Monday, October 18.

Also, Act2PV still has a few season passes available for its exciting 2021/2022 season. With shows presented on three different stages every night, Act2PV has 27+ shows a week. There are 3 types of season passes to choose from. All of our season passes provide you VIP treatment and priority seating, and you save money on shows. Our brand-new “All Access Angel Pass” allows you to attend any show, as many times as you want.

Act2PV considers all of its Season Pass Holders as “Angels” because they help Act2PV to open their season every year!

Act2PV Showguide (October 8-15)

It is very important to always check the website at act2pv.com for last-minute changes to the show schedule!

Super Saturday, October 9

7:30 – (FINAL SHOW!) The Best of Diana Villamonte, featuring “Queen of Vallarta,” Diana Villamonte, singing songs from all of her sold-out shows, including Whitney, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Aretha, Motown and more. (PAY WHAT YOU WANT!)

Wonderful Wednesday, October 13

8:00 – (FREE SHOW!) THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH, featuring host, Marc López, and all Act2PV entertainers!

Terrific Thursday, October 14

7:00 – (Opening Night!) MAMMA MIA!, the Broadway musical, featuring the full cast!

9:30 – Keeping Up With Karma – An evening with “Karma, The Chamaeleon,” Actor / Singer / Dancer & International Performer, delights audiences with her Broadway voice!