Advanced Tactical Training for Police in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Concludes

At the Municipal Police and Traffic Academy in Puerto Vallarta, a comprehensive Advanced Tactical Group course has been delivered over the past three weeks, culminating this Friday. The course saw the participation of 14 police officers from Puerto Vallarta and another seven from the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, with the first week dedicated to Tactical Medicine.
Participants explored both the theory and practice of pre-hospital care in hostile environments. They mastered the correct usage of tourniquets, learned how to contain bleeding, and practiced lifting techniques for wounded officers. They also simulated evacuations of combat casualties to safe locations.
The course also exposed the officers to various security formations, demonstrated how to administer medication intramuscularly and intravenously, and imparted techniques for treating various types of wounds. They learned how to care for injured personnel during combat within police vehicles and manage their safe transfer.
During the second week, the course shifted to Tactical Interventions. The legal framework and the Systematic Operating Procedure were discussed, followed by practical exercises in planning interventions in diverse scenarios. Participants learned different formations and security measures for the safe engagement with individuals and buildings.
In the Personal Defense segment, the officers underwent physical conditioning and learned self-defense techniques. They practiced hand-to-hand combat, grappling, takedowns, throws, falls, and the use of a harness and retractable baton. They were also introduced to the use of sharp weapons like razors, knives, and Karambits.
The final week consisted of a review session, an intervention practice with Gotcha games incorporating tactical medicine and formation movements. The course will end with a live-fire drill, involving various cover-fire movements.
These intensive training sessions affirm the commitment of the Commissioner for Citizen Security and Municipal Roads, Rigoberto Flores Parra, to maintain a police force that is fully prepared to prevent and, where necessary, respond to criminal or administrative offenses. This commitment aligns with the priorities of Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez to keep the community safe.
