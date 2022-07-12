After a decade of waiting, Jalisco will start exporting avocados to the U.S this month

After 10 years of waiting, Jalisco received authorization from the United States Department of Agriculture for the formal import of Jalisco avocados into its territory, informed the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) in the entity, Ana Lucía Camacho Seville.

The official pointed out that exports of this product to the United States will begin immediately, and highlighted that the conclusion of the inspection and certification of just over eight thousand hectares of avocado in 600 orchards was received this Monday.

In the words of Víctor Villalobos Arámbula, secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, the prospect of exporting avocados from Jalisco to the United States is a great opportunity to secure the position of Mexico as the world’s leading supplier of the best fruit.

Until now, all avocado imports from Mexico came from only the Michoacán region. APEAM A.C., the only cooperative partner for exporting avocados into the United States, will now work closely with Jalisco to deliver even more avocados to the U.S. This new agreement will allow the import of fresh Hass avocados from Mexico to expand and will operate under the Cooperative Service Agreement between the USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and APEAM.

“Blessed with rich volcanic soil, natural irrigation and a unique topography, Michoacán exports avocados to the United States year-round, and Jalisco’s integration makes the avocado industry even stronger,” said Jose Luis Gallardo, AFM Chairman and APEAM President. “We’re thrilled about this expansion, continuing to help make sure the best avocados are available for American consumers 365 days a year.”

APEAM’s close partnership with the USDA ensures that all avocado growers and packers in Mexico comply with stringent agricultural practices and the highest quality and food safety standards. Avocados imported from Jalisco will adhere to the same standards to provide consumers in the U.S. with the high-quality avocados they know and expect from Mexico.

“We’re eager to begin this opportunity to further increase avocado imports to the U.S.,” said Ron Campbell, Executive Director of MHAIA. “Now, this new region for imports will allow for even larger import numbers, especially during the summer months when the Jalisco region is strongest.”

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN