Alcohol-Related Traffic Accidents in Puerto Vallarta Decrease as Result of “Saving Lives” Operations

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Municipal Transit sub-directorate has seen a significant decrease in the rates of alcohol-related traffic accidents, due to the successful implementation of its "saving lives" operations.

Last Friday, a checkpoint was established on Fluvial Avenue at its intersection with Los Tules Avenue. Officers from the Municipal Transit sub-directorate conducted 42 tests on drivers, including 32 men and 10 women, with eight men and one woman testing positive for alcohol. Of those who tested positive, only four chose to pay their fines. In addition, nine citations were issued to drivers who were . . .

