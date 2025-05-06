American Airlines Doubles Down on Chicago–Puerto Vallarta Service This Winter

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - American Airlines, a longstanding carrier between Chicago and Puerto Vallarta, today announced a major winter schedule expansion at its Midwest hub, Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). Starting this coming winter season, the airline will introduce seven new routes from ORD—including five entirely new international services—and boost frequencies on existing warm-weather flights, solidifying its position as the leading carrier from Chicago to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.