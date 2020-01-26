Andale Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years

In honor of Andale Restaurant’s 40th Anniversary, the restaurant is hosting a 40th-anniversary bash. The family-owned Mexican restaurant has been a Puerto Vallarta favorite for four decades and has cemented itself as a city landmark since it opened.

The “Fiesta en la Calle” street party will take place in the front of the restaurant and will feature live music, complimentary award-winning margaritas, and complimentary mouth-watering burritos.

During the day, Andale’s is a mild-mannered moderately-priced restaurant with all the standard breakfast and lunch fares. At night, in addition to their extensive dinner menu, Andale’s becomes one the most active bars in town attracting tourists and visitors alike.

Andale’s has been instrumental in many local charitable endeavors including weekly feedings in outlying communities, dental clinics, CANICA support center for children with cancer, Sister Cities and a myriad of Rotary charitable projects.

Jorge Zambrano Hernandez, Andale’s owner, is appreciative of those that have patronized the restaurant for the past four decades and those that have stayed at Andales on the Bay and Casa Andale. Jorge enthusiastically extends a personal invitation to everyone in the community to join in on the fun Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6PM to 12AM.