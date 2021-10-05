Announcement of changes coming to PVDN in the coming days

PVDN is making changes in the coming days based on reader surveys and feedback. The majority of complaints are that PVDN has too much advertising, PVDN isn’t providing enough content, the news brief videos and the newsletters need to be more frequent. PVDN has spent months trying to find a balance of how we cut advertising but offer more content and video production. These changes will meet those needs.

PVDN IS REMOVING 80% OF ADVERTISING FROM WEBSITE

Due to the advertising commitments PVDN has made with current advertisers, we will be obligated to continue displaying all current ads on VallartaDaily.Com until December 2021. In December, PVDN will be removing 80% of advertising from the news website and looking at community funding to cover the majority of costs of running the daily news site.

PVDN NEWSLETTER WILL ONLY BE DELIVERED TO SUPPORTERS

Starting October 7, 2021, the daily newsletter will only be sent to PVDN Supporters ($25.00 yearly), the newsletter will no longer be a free service due to the cost involved in producing and sending the daily news. If you currently receive the news by email and wish to continue receiving the newsletter, please become a PVDN Supporter here: https://buy.stripe.com/dR6040eY34jv1CE289

If you have donated $25.00 USD or more to PVDN during 2021, you will continue to receive the daily newsletter as well for the next year. If you would like to make a donation of more than $25 USD to PVDN, you can do so here: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ELNQRGQLSAYBA

All newsletters sent to individuals not an official supporter of PVDN will be discontinued in the next couple of days. If you are not sure if you have donated to PVDN or became a Supporter in the last year, you can check this page and see if your name is listed: https://www.vallartadaily.com/our-sponsors/

If your name isn’t listed on the above page, you will no longer receive the PVDN Newsletter.

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT FOR SUPPORTERS ONLY

PVDN will be offering exclusive content for PVDN Supporters only, including access to the twice-weekly news brief videos with Felipe Álvarez. If you want exclusive content or wish to continue seeing the videos by Felipe, please make sure you are a PVDN Supporter. We will also offer exclusive content for PVDN Supporters.

PVDN PHONE APP IS COMING!

In January 2022, PVDN will make available the PVDN app for android and iOS for free and will be available in both the Google and Apple app stores for download.

PVDN HAS DISCONTINUED THE USE OF FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

Finally, PVDN has decided to discontinue the use of Facebook pages and groups to post news, as Facebook is no longer a brand that we believe PVDN should support or collaborate with in any medium.