Bahía de Banderas lets motorists pay fines with community service

Starting this month, Bahía de Banderas motorists can commute fines by completing 10 hours of community service cleaning storm drains, beaches, and public spaces during the rainy season.

Bahía de Banderas—To bolster its understaffed city council and address drainage challenges during the rainy season, Mayor Héctor Santana announced a new measure allowing drivers and motorcyclists to pay fines with community service. Motorists cited for noisy exhausts, failure to wear helmets, or driving under the influence can now choose to clean storm drains, beaches, and public areas for ten hours instead of paying a monetary penalty.

Santana explained that the city council lacks the manpower to clear the network of narrow canals that run through the municipality. “We have many kilometers of canals, and they can’t be cleaned with machinery due to how narrow they are. So, we use human capital,” the mayor said. He urged citizens to help maintain the channels that protect homes and businesses from flooding in this tourist destination’s critical rainy months.

The program applies to both adults and minors, with participants assigned tasks under the supervision of city staff. Before implementation, Santana instructed the civic court, traffic court, city hall secretary, and legal departments to ensure the initiative aligns with municipal traffic regulations and internal council rules. “I accept that they don’t pay a single peso of the fine, but we collect its value through service,” he noted.

Under the plan, vehicles impounded for serious violations will remain in the lot until the assigned work is complete. Once a participant fulfills the ten hours of community service, the city returns the vehicle—providing a clear incentive to comply. Santana emphasized that this does not exempt violators from impound procedures; it simply offers an alternative way to settle their obligations.

Beyond canal cleaning, volunteers will help clear debris from beaches and public spaces to keep Bahía de Banderas welcoming for residents and visitors alike. The mayor framed the measure as a way to raise awareness of traffic safety: “Let’s find a way to commute the fine for all those who have noisy exhausts or don’t wear helmets, who are driving while intoxicated, and it’s better if they help us clean the canals. We also want citizens to respect traffic rules and avoid accidents.”

Local environmental advocates have welcomed the initiative, noting that community involvement can foster stronger civic pride and vigilance against pollution. Tourism operators, meanwhile, appreciate any effort that keeps beaches clean and roads flood-free during the peak travel season.

The measure runs only through this rainy season, after which the city council will evaluate its impact on drainage maintenance and traffic compliance. If successful, it may serve as a model for other coastal municipalities facing similar staffing and weather-related challenges.

Residents interested in participating can contact the Municipal Traffic Department for assignment details. The council will track hours and verify service completion before issuing clearance for vehicle return. By turning fines into hands-on work, Bahía de Banderas hopes to strengthen community bonds, improve local infrastructure, and keep its streets and waterways clear when they matter most.