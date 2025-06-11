Bahía de Banderas Tightens Border with Puerto Vallarta in Response to Rise in Cross-Municipal Crimes

Recent security operations in Bahía de Banderas along the Puerto Vallarta border involve coordinated patrols by SEMAR, SEDENA, National Guard, and municipal police to curb crime and protect residents.

Local, state and federal agencies have launched joint security operations along the border between Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta in response to a recent rise in cross-municipal crime. State police teams, Naval Infantry (SEMAR), Army troops (SEDENA), the National Guard and Bahía de Banderas municipal police have intensified checkpoints and patrols in key areas to deter criminal activity.

Patrols now focus on neighborhoods and pathways that registered the highest crime rates over the past months. Officers conduct regular sweeps in San Vicente, San José del Valle and Bucerías, three zones where authorities have observed increased incidents of theft, assaults and unauthorized crossings. The joint task force also monitors rural dirt roads linking Nayarit to Jalisco, preventing criminals from exploiting back routes to evade checkpoints.

Commanders say the integrated approach aims to strengthen coordination among agencies and close gaps that offenders might use to move between the municipalities. SEMAR and SEDENA units bring added logistical support and resources, while local police contribute detailed knowledge of community patterns and crime hotspots. The National Guard provides rapid-response detachments ready to assist whenever patrols identify suspicious activity.

Authorities emphasise that the operation’s primary goal is to safeguard residents, commuters and tourists who traverse the busy border corridor daily. Officials report that the presence of joint patrols has already reduced loitering and opportunistic crimes in monitored sectors. Municipal leaders believe that sustained vigilance will encourage a stable environment for business, tourism and everyday life in both Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta.

Citizens can expect to see more roadblocks and mobile checkpoints in the coming weeks, along with increased aerial surveillance when needed. The state government has pledged continued support for the operation, including funding for additional patrol vehicles and communication equipment. Community members are urged to report any unusual behavior through official hotlines to maintain momentum and help law enforcement keep crime at bay.