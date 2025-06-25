Baja California Sur faces two-month wave of violence as governor confirms police links to organized crime under investigation

Governor Víctor Castro Cosío confirms ongoing violence in Baja California Sur tied to criminal group realignments. Investigations are underway into police links to organized crime.

Baja California Sur Governor Víctor Castro Cosío has acknowledged that the state is grappling with a wave of violence that has persisted for over two months, marking the most intense surge in criminal activity since 2018. Despite recent arrests and seizures, including the dismantling of drug operations, the violence has not subsided, and confrontations between rival groups continue.

In his first public remarks following a weekend of deadly clashes that left ten people dead across La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, the governor admitted the state’s efforts have yet to restore peace.

“We’re working. Yesterday we dismantled a safe house and seized 2.5 tons of marijuana,” said Castro Cosío. “We’ve destroyed major criminal cells here in the capital and in the north of the state, but now we’re going to reinforce Ciudad Constitución and Insurgentes, because there’s another nest of criminals there that needs to be stopped.”

He noted that Baja California Sur had experienced “several years of tranquility,” and expressed deep regret that communities were again being shaken by cartel violence. The governor said the state’s Security Roundtable is boosting police deployment and intelligence operations to dismantle the groups responsible.

Police under investigation for cartel ties

The governor also confirmed that investigations are underway into possible links between police officers and organized crime, particularly in light of threatening narco-banners that have surfaced in recent months. These banners—often attributed to factions of the Sinaloa Cartel—have accused police commanders of betrayals and ties to rival groups.

“I reaffirm my recognition of the majority of officers who act with honor and dedication,” Castro Cosío stated. “But we are also investigating those accused of improper conduct. Our goal is to ensure that no agency, at any level, is involved with organized crime. Institutions must not generate distrust in society.”

He acknowledged that police departments are not immune to infiltration, but emphasized that internal reviews are ongoing. “We will make changes to the state Attorney General’s Office to improve results. It’s not enough to praise efforts—we need outcomes, and lately, the results haven’t been good.”

Castro Cosío confirmed that Attorney General Antonio López Rodríguez will remain in his position after passing trustworthiness control exams, a decision backed by the Mexican Navy.

A deadly escalation

The violence erupted in earnest on April 22, when Ulises Omar Ceseña Montaño, commander of the Criminal Investigation Agency of the PGJE, was assassinated in a direct attack. On the same day, a military commander was also killed in Guerrero Negro. Since then, narco-banners have appeared in multiple locations, including ones naming high-ranking officials such as Deputy Attorney General for High-Impact Crimes, Bernardo Soriano Castro.

The bloodshed escalated again this past weekend when Mario Quezada, Chief of Special Operations for the PGJE, was murdered in a frontal assault in La Paz. The killing triggered a shootout and subsequent chase, followed by additional violent incidents in Comondú and Loreto.

The governor labeled these attacks as acts of “revenge” from organized crime in response to intensified security operations.

Criminal group realignments fueling instability

Castro Cosío attributed the spike in violence to a “realignment” of criminal organizations—shifts in allegiances, leadership, and territory that are currently reshaping the dynamics of organized crime not just in Baja California Sur, but also in other states such as Sinaloa and Baja California.

“This readjustment is happening across the country. That doesn’t diminish our responsibility. We will act with determination and apply our greatest effort,” he said. “I will be in Comondú this week, holding security meetings to strengthen our strategy in Comondú and Loreto.”

While the state’s geographic isolation has previously been a factor in keeping cartel operations at bay, the governor cautioned that Baja California Sur is not impervious to criminal activity.

“It’s not that we’re in a bubble. Our island status helps, but it’s no guarantee that people aren’t here engaging in this despicable activity—seeking profit by poisoning our communities,” he said.

National forces involved

Castro Cosío highlighted that security efforts are being supported by federal forces, including the Army, Navy, and National Guard, in collaboration with municipal and state police agencies.

“There’s tremendous willingness from all institutions to prevent this situation from spreading,” he added. “We must strengthen our efforts.”

As the state faces renewed turmoil, the governor vowed to take stronger action to protect Baja California Sur’s residents and restore the peace the region had maintained in recent years.