Baja California Sur intentional homicides in 2025 have already surpassed all of 2024

Midyear 2025 data show Baja California Sur intentional homicides 2025 have already surpassed all of 2024, with 54 cases recorded by state authorities and 61 by the national system.

Baja California Sur recorded more intentional homicides during the first half of 2025 than it did in all of 2024, state and national reports confirm. The State Attorney General’s Office (PGJE) logged 54 intentional killings from January through June, while the National Public Security System registered 61 over the same period.

That figure already eclipses the 56 homicides tallied in the state for the entire 2024 calendar year, reflecting a sharp uptick in violent crime compared with previous years. The discrepancy between local and national counts—two more in the state report than the national data—points to differences in reporting methods rather than a dispute over the trend itself.

In contrast, 2023 saw just 27 intentional homicides, underscoring how dramatically violence has intensified over the past two years. Officials noted that June 2025 broke the midyear record, with 25 homicides in that single month—an unprecedented monthly high.

Beyond homicide, the PGJE opened 12,480 criminal investigation files in the first half of 2025, nearly matching last year’s full-year total of 25,000. The most active municipality was Los Cabos, with 5,542 files, closely followed by La Paz’s 5,393. Smaller municipalities trailed far behind: Comondú registered 703 investigations, Mulegé 584, and Loreto 256.

Investigators report that May 2025 was particularly busy, with 2,215 new cases. In June, filings dipped slightly to 2,183 but remained elevated above any single month in 2024.

Robbery topped the list of crimes, with 2,755 incidents reported. Domestic violence ranked second at 1,599 cases, followed by threats (1,210), injuries (1,158), and property damage (884). Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity promptly.

“Public safety is our priority,” said PGJE head Antonio López Rodríguez. “We have increased patrols and improved coordination with municipal and federal forces. I call on citizens to share any information that can help us prevent these crimes.”

The surge in violence has prompted calls for tighter security measures. Local officials have proposed expanding community policing and investing in crime‐mapping technology to track hotspots in real time. The state government also plans to launch a public awareness campaign to encourage witness cooperation and to destigmatize reporting domestic and interpersonal offenses.

On the federal level, the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System has committed additional resources to support local forces in Baja California Sur, deploying rapid‐response teams and forensic specialists.

As 2025 progresses, authorities face mounting pressure to reverse the rising homicide trend. With half the year already behind record levels, policymakers and law enforcement agencies must work together to restore public confidence and curb violence. Community leaders have stressed the need for preventive programs targeting youth at risk and for strengthening social services in the poorest neighborhoods, where crime rates tend to spike.

Residents can expect to see enhanced patrols on major highways and in urban areas, along with new hotlines to report threats anonymously. Whether these measures can stem the surge in intentional killings remains to be seen—but the data make clear that action is urgent.