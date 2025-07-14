Wellness Travel in Baja California Sur Highlights Todos Santos and Loreto Festivals

Todos Santos Wellness Fest and Loreto Live Well Experience invite travelers to Baja California Sur for yoga, meditation, and coastal healing. Tickets start at $90 USD.

As the global conversation around wellness and digital detox grows louder, Visit Baja California Sur is tapping into the movement with two upcoming festivals designed to help travelers disconnect from screens and reconnect with themselves—all against the serene backdrop of the region’s Pacific and Sea of Cortez coastlines.

The Todos Santos Wellness Fest is making a much-anticipated return from October 31 to November 2, followed closely by the debut of the Loreto Live Well Experience, running from November 7 to 9. Both festivals are organized by the State Tourism Trust of Baja California Sur and reflect a growing tourism trend: travel that prioritizes physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

“Baja California Sur offers a unique combination of natural beauty and cultural depth, making it the ideal place for travelers seeking wellness and something more than just a vacation,” said Jesús Ordoñez, General Director of Visit Baja California Sur.

Todos Santos Wellness Fest Returns for 2025

Known for its laid-back charm, artistic flair, and coastal beauty, Todos Santos has long been a magnet for wellness seekers. The town’s deep-rooted community of yoga instructors, healers, artists, and musicians creates a uniquely spiritual vibe—and the Wellness Fest taps directly into that energy.

The three-day event will feature yoga, meditation, breathwork, and live music, all curated to offer participants a transformative experience. Set amid palm-lined streets, colonial architecture, and desert-meets-ocean scenery, the festival is aimed at those looking to re-center, reflect, and release.

Presale tickets start at 2,590 MXN (roughly $140 USD) and include full access to all classes and festival programming. To purchase or explore the full event schedule, visit tswellnessfest.mx.

Loreto Launches Its First Live Well Experience

A few days later and just a scenic drive north, the coastal town of Loreto will host the first edition of the Loreto Live Well Experience. A recognized Pueblo Mágico, Loreto is known for its historical charm, marine biodiversity, and peaceful vibe—making it an ideal setting for a new kind of wellness event.

The Loreto Live Well Experience focuses on Qigong practices for longevity, conscious conditioning, yoga, breathing sessions, and guided meditation—all rooted in ancient and contemporary wellness principles. It promises to be a slower, more introspective experience, appealing to travelers looking to nourish body and spirit while soaking in Loreto’s coastal calm.

Tickets start at 1,680 MXN (approximately $90 USD), offering affordable access to a rich lineup of classes and activities. Full details and reservations are available at loretolivewell.com.

Why Baja California Sur Is a Rising Wellness Hub

While beach resorts often steal the spotlight in Mexico’s tourism industry, Baja California Sur is carving out a niche for something deeper: wellness experiences that blend local culture, natural landscapes, and holistic practices. From its untouched beaches and desert hikes to boutique retreats and local cuisine, the region is increasingly being recognized as a sanctuary for those seeking more mindful travel.

Both the Todos Santos and Loreto festivals align with a global shift in how people vacation—less about indulgence and more about restoration. And with easy access via regional airports and highways, these events are not only for seasoned yogis but also for travelers who are simply curious about slowing down.

Whether you’re looking for a coastal escape to recharge, dive into a community of like-minded wellness seekers, or experience Mexico through a new lens, Baja California Sur’s wellness festivals this fall might be exactly what you’re looking for.