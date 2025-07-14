Tourists in Baja California Sur Now Pay a Stacked List of Taxes, Sparking Concerns of Over-Taxation

Visitors to Baja California Sur now face layered taxes from federal, state, and local governments, raising concerns about over-taxation and its impact on tourism.

Vacationers heading to Baja California Sur might want to bring extra cash—not for souvenirs or excursions, but to cover the mounting taxes layered into their holiday plans. Between federal fees, state-level taxes, and municipal charges, travelers are now funding far more than just their own vacations.

In popular destinations like Los Cabos and La Paz, the cost of tourism has crept steadily higher—not . . .

