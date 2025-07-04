Warehouse containing medicines from the Ministry of Health catches fire in Tijuana.

Early Friday, July 4, 2025, a Baja California warehouse fire broke out in Nordika Industrial Park, Tijuana, affecting medication storage and prompting evacuations.

Early Friday morning, a fire broke out at a warehouse owned by the Baja California Health Department in the Nordika Industrial Park in Tijuana. At approximately 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 4, 2025, firefighters from the Tijuana Fire Department received the first reports of smoke and flames rising from the facility, which stores medications destined for the state’s health units.

Juan Gómez, shift chief for the Tijuana Fire Department, confirmed that crews have spent nearly four hours battling the blaze. “We began intensive fire-suppression efforts almost immediately after arriving on scene,” Gómez said. “We’re now completing the final knockdown and clearing debris. Our fire inspection and assessment teams are already at work inside the warehouse.”

More than 35 firefighters from seven local stations joined forces with Civil Protection and Red Cross personnel to contain the fire. The coordinated response also included residents and workers in neighboring factories who raised alarms when the thick plume of smoke swept across the industrial park.

Authorities cordoned off the area between Antonio Trujillo and Hermanos Trujillo streets in the XVIII Ayuntamiento neighborhood to ensure public safety and allow emergency vehicles unimpeded access. Partial road closures were put in place, and nearby businesses and industrial warehouses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The State Health Secretariat confirmed the building belongs to its agency and that it housed a variety of medical supplies, including medications intended for distribution across the state’s primary care clinics and hospitals. “Secretary of Health Adrián Medina Amarillas has been notified of the incident,” the agency said in an official statement. “We are coordinating closely with the Fire Department and will share further details once they are made available by the relevant authorities.”

At this time, investigators have not identified the cause of the fire. Fire Department officials and state investigators are conducting a full inspection of the premises to determine how the blaze began and whether any safety protocols failed. The Health Secretariat promised transparency and prompt updates as more information becomes available.

Local business owners expressed concern over potential losses and disruptions. “We rely on smooth operations here in Nordika,” said one factory manager who asked not to be named. “When a fire of this scale breaks out, it puts everyone’s livelihoods at risk.” Although no injuries have been reported, the economic impact could stretch beyond the Health Department’s inventory if damage to surrounding facilities emerges.

Residents in the XVIII Ayuntamiento neighborhood say they awoke to the roar of fire engines and the acrid scent of smoke. “It was terrifying to see those flames so close,” said María Hernández, who lives two blocks from the park. “I’m relieved everyone got out safely, but I worry about air quality and what this could mean for the community’s health.”

As cleanup and investigation continue, local authorities stress that any disruptions to medication distribution will be mitigated through emergency contingency plans. Substitute storage sites have been identified, and a rapid redistribution effort is already underway to ensure that clinics and hospitals experience minimal delays in receiving essential medicines.

Officials urge the public to avoid the area until all emergency operations conclude. They remind residents that road closures and detours are necessary to maintain safety and enable firefighters and investigators to do their work without hindrance.

