Wine O'clock: Baja California wine guide wins top prize at global awards

Baja California

Discover how the Baja California wine guide won the top prize at the 2025 Gourmand Awards and boosted the region’s global reputation with its in-depth wine tours and winery listings.

Baja California secured first place in the Wine Guide category at the 2025 Gourmand Awards in Portugal, reinforcing its title as the Capital of Mexican Wine. The honor went to Vinitácora: Wines and Wineries of Baja California, an independent guide that highlights the depth and diversity of the state’s wine scene.

Vinitácora covers more than 80 wineries, profiles 900 distinct wines, and maps out the seven wine valleys that define Baja California’s terroir. Authors Lorena Hernández (Vionda) and Fabián Jáuregui designed the guide as both a planning tool and a tasting journal, helping enthusiasts plot personalized tours and record their tasting notes.

Miguel Aguíñiga Rodríguez, Baja California’s Secretary of Tourism, applauded the win in an official statement. He credited Hernández and Jáuregui for showcasing the region’s wine identity on a global scale. “This award confirms our region’s international prestige as a leader in Mexican wine production and rewards those who champion our winemaking identity,” he said.

Judges selected Vinitácora from entries spanning over 60 countries. They praised its editorial quality, user-friendly design, and its detailed approach to promoting Mexican wine. The guide’s clear maps, winery profiles, and tasting tips set it apart, making it a go-to resource for both first-time visitors and seasoned wine aficionados.

This recognition builds on Baja California’s growing reputation. Over the past decade, the region has attracted investment in boutique wineries, modern tasting rooms, and enotourism infrastructure. Valle de Guadalupe, the most famous of its wine valleys, now hosts culinary festivals and international visitors year-round. Meanwhile, Valle de Ojos Negros and others continue to innovate with organic and experimental varietals.

Local producers say the award will boost tourism and exports. Vineyard owner Isabel Márquez of Ladera del Río noted that international buyers often look to awards when choosing new labels. “A trophy like this puts our wines on more tables,” she said. “Visitors will follow, and that helps all of us grow.”

The Tourism Secretariat plans to leverage the win in upcoming marketing campaigns. It will feature Vinitácora at trade shows, in travel fairs, and across digital channels. The goal: draw new audiences to Baja California’s tasting rooms and wine routes.

For readers ready to plan their own wine journey, the guide offers routes tailored to family-run estates, biodynamic producers, and large-scale vineyards. It also lists tasting-room hours, contact details, and insider tips on local gastronomy. Paired with Baja California’s beaches and mountain scenery, a wine tour here delivers a full sensory experience.

To explore Vinitácora or order a copy, visit the official website at https://vinitacora.mx/vinitacora-baja-california/. Whether you’re mapping your first tasting or tracking rare vintages, this guide sets a new benchmark in wine tourism literature—and confirms Baja California’s spot on the world stage.

