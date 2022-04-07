Big day for LGBTQ+ people in Jalisco: Civil code redefines marriage, conversion therapy becomes illegal, and transgender people gain rights

Six years after the Supreme Court of Justice invalidated the articles of the Civil Code of Jalisco where marriage was defined as the union of a man and a woman, the plenary session of the State Congress approved reforms to the Code to specify that marriage is the Union of two people without specifying gender.

The change was approved with 26 votes in favor, 8 against; 3 abstentions; The vote was done via secret ballot, so the position of each legislator was not made public. The deputy, Susana de la Rosa, who requested a closed vote, justified the measure with the argument that she and other legislators were victims of aggression by groups opposed to the reforms.

What is endorsed specifies that marriage is an institution of a public nature and social interest, by means of which two people decide to unite to realize the community of life, for the search of their personal fulfillment and the foundation of a family with respect, mutual help, and equality of rights and obligations. To get married you must be at least 18 years old.

Deputies Mara Robles from Hagamos, Susana de la Rosa de Futuro, Dolores López from Movimiento Ciudadano, José María Martínez from Morena and Enrique Velázquez from Hagamos established a position in favor of the reform.

Jalisco is the 27th State in the country that reformed its Civil Code, after the determination of the Court.

We don’t charge a fee for our content because news and information should never be a privilege reserved for those with certain economic benefits, but we do accept PVDN community sponsors for those who want to support local media and keep news and information free to everyone. Learn how you can become a community sponsor here.

To sanction the application of so-called conversion therapies, the Penal Code was reformed with the inclusion of fines of up to 28,866 pesos to any person who forces another to undergo treatments that seek to modify or impose the expression, gender identity, or sexual orientation. The original proposal contemplated a penalty of 1 to 3 years in prison and the disqualification of professional practice to whoever imparts these “therapies”. This reform advanced with 32 votes in favor and 5 against.

Additionally, the Legislative Power reformed the Civil Registry Law and the state Civil Code, to recognize the identity of transgender people so that they can obtain a birth certificate. The original project was modified so that it only applies to adults. This point was endorsed with 26 votes in favor, ten against, and one abstention.

The discussion of these issues provoked demonstrations outside the Legislative Power building by people for and against.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN