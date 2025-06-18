The Boca de Tomates beach cleanup removed two tons of trash washed ashore by recent rains, led by Councilman Christian Omar Bravo Carbajal with help from Semarnat, Red Rehabilita and local groups.

Last week, two tons of garbage washed onto Boca de Tomates beach by heavy rains were cleared in a single, well-coordinated effort. Councilman Christian Omar Bravo Carbajal, who heads the Free, Clean, and Certified Beaches Commission, spearheaded an urgent cleanup that united municipal authorities and several community organizations.

Bravo Carbajal reached out immediately after the rains carried debris into the coastal zone. “Our beaches belong to everyone. When they fill with trash, they lose value for locals and visitors alike,” he said. With the support of President Luis Munguía, Bravo Carbajal activated teams from Red Rehabilita, Semarnat, the El Pitillal delegation and the NAKAWE camp to tackle the mess.

Volunteers arrived at dawn armed with gloves, bags and heavy-duty carts. Over the course of the day, they combed the shoreline and nearby canals, hauling away everything from plastic bottles and wrappers to broken fishing gear. By evening, two tons of waste had been collected and safely transported for recycling or disposal.

The cleanup highlighted a growing concern: runoff from streams, canals and rivers carries urban litter straight to the sea. Bravo Carbajal warned that discarded trash in these waterways ends up on beaches and in marine habitats, harming wildlife and fouling popular tourist spots. He urged Boca de Tomates residents and businesses to keep work areas clean and refrain from dumping waste into any watercourse.

Local leader María Elena Hernández, who joined the effort with her family, praised the initiative. “It feels good to pitch in and see a visible result,” she said. “Our kids can race along a clean beach instead of dodging plastic bags.”

Semarnat representative Jorge Muñoz noted that these cleanups also prevent long-term damage to the coastal ecosystem. “Plastic and other debris can linger for decades. Removing it promptly reduces microplastic formation and protects marine life,” he added.

Councilman Bravo Carbajal thanked President Munguía for fast-tracking municipal support. He confirmed that equipment and staff were provided at no cost to the volunteer groups. “Our top goal is safe, healthy spaces for residents and tourists,” Bravo Carbajal said. “Clean beaches boost tourism and reflect our respect for nature.”

Organizers plan to hold follow-up events during the rainy season to keep Boca de Tomates in top condition. They also intend to launch an educational campaign in local schools about proper waste disposal and the link between inland litter and coastal pollution.

Tour operators and hotel owners in the area have expressed interest in sponsoring future cleanups. Some are offering guided beach walks that combine litter removal with information about local ecology.

The success of this joint effort demonstrates what local government, organizations and citizens can achieve when they work together. Boca de Tomates beach has emerged cleaner and safer—and serves as a reminder that keeping public spaces tidy requires ongoing attention.

