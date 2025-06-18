Boca de Tomates beach cleanup removes two tons of trash

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

The Boca de Tomates beach cleanup removed two tons of trash washed ashore by recent rains, led by Councilman Christian Omar Bravo Carbajal with help from Semarnat, Red Rehabilita and local groups.

Last week, two tons of garbage washed onto Boca de Tomates beach by heavy rains were cleared in a single, well-coordinated effort. Councilman Christian Omar Bravo Carbajal, who heads the Free, Clean, and Certified Beaches Commission, spearheaded an urgent cleanup that united municipal authorities and several community organizations.

Bravo Carbajal reached out immediately after the rains carried debris into the coastal zone. “Our beaches belong to everyone. When they fill with trash, they lose value for locals and visitors alike,” he said. With the support of President Luis Munguía, Bravo Carbajal activated teams from Red Rehabilita, Semarnat, the El Pitillal delegation and the NAKAWE camp to tackle the mess.

Volunteers arrived at dawn armed with gloves, bags and heavy-duty carts. Over the course of the day, they combed the shoreline and nearby canals, hauling away everything from plastic bottles and wrappers to broken fishing gear. By evening, two tons of waste had been collected and safely transported for recycling or disposal.

The cleanup highlighted a growing concern: runoff from streams, canals and rivers carries urban litter straight to the sea. Bravo Carbajal warned that discarded trash in these waterways ends up on beaches and in marine habitats, harming wildlife and fouling popular tourist spots. He urged Boca de Tomates residents and businesses to keep work areas clean and refrain from dumping waste into any watercourse.

Local leader María Elena Hernández, who joined the effort with her family, praised the initiative. “It feels good to pitch in and see a visible result,” she said. “Our kids can race along a clean beach instead of dodging plastic bags.”

Semarnat representative Jorge Muñoz noted that these cleanups also prevent long-term damage to the coastal ecosystem. “Plastic and other debris can linger for decades. Removing it promptly reduces microplastic formation and protects marine life,” he added.

Councilman Bravo Carbajal thanked President Munguía for fast-tracking municipal support. He confirmed that equipment and staff were provided at no cost to the volunteer groups. “Our top goal is safe, healthy spaces for residents and tourists,” Bravo Carbajal said. “Clean beaches boost tourism and reflect our respect for nature.”

Organizers plan to hold follow-up events during the rainy season to keep Boca de Tomates in top condition. They also intend to launch an educational campaign in local schools about proper waste disposal and the link between inland litter and coastal pollution.

Tour operators and hotel owners in the area have expressed interest in sponsoring future cleanups. Some are offering guided beach walks that combine litter removal with information about local ecology.

The success of this joint effort demonstrates what local government, organizations and citizens can achieve when they work together. Boca de Tomates beach has emerged cleaner and safer—and serves as a reminder that keeping public spaces tidy requires ongoing attention.

Spanish version

The Boca de Tomates beach cleanup removed two tons of trash washed ashore by recent rains, led by Councilman Christian Omar Bravo . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • Queretaro rainsRain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated. Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top