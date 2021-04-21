Branden & James In ‘Up Close and Personal’ April 23rd & 30th at The Palm Cabaret

Headliners, Branden & James are back in Puerto Vallarta for two performances only of ‘Up Close & Personal.’ This show features their favorite classical covers of familiar pop & rock songs. You’ll hear stories about their relationship & musical upbringings in Australia & The USA as they thrill you with their incredible sound. ‘Up Close & Personal’ happens on Friday, April 23rd & 30th at 7 pm at The Palm Cabaret.

Branden James, a published author & finalist on America’s Got Talent and Australian cellist James Clark deliver a thrilling show that audiences love. They have become a brand name in the classical crossover music world alongside the likes of Josh Groban, The Piano Guys and Jackie Evancho” (The Bay Area Reporter, San Francisco.) Since their inception in 2015, the cello and vocal duo have been defying odds by reinventing the rules when it comes to classical crossover music.

Branden says, “people tell us we’re so unique and different. I think that’s what excites us most. We’re actually doing something that hasn’t been done before.”

As a duo, they have traveled around the world playing in concert halls, cabaret venues, and luxury cruise lines. They recently collaborated with Broadway veteran Shoshana Bean on their debut album “Chasing Dreams” and are set to launch a 70-city U.S. tour in 2021-2022.

As individuals, Australian cellist James Clark is an arranger, orchestrater and concert pianist who has played alongside stars such as Idina Menzel & Olivia Newton-John. America’s Got Talent finalist, Branden James, a native of California recently penned his first book, an award-winning memoir, Lyrics of My Life, published in September 2020.

Make sure to see Branden & James’ ‘Up Close and Personal’ on Friday, April 23rd and April 30th at 7 pm. You are sure to enjoy Branden’s spectacular voice and James’ fabulous musical arrangements and cello accompaniment.

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in Vallarta’s Romantic Zone. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at thepalmcabaret.com.