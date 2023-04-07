Bucerías Oyster Festival prepares 9,000 oysters and 550 kilograms of ceviche for attendees this weekend

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – At least 9,000 oysters and 550 kilograms of ceviche will be given away during the 2023 Bucerías National Oyster Festival, just a short drive from Puerto Vallarta.

Every Easter weekend, the Annual Bucerías Oyster Festival takes place on the beach in front of the city center, next to the mouth of the Arroyo del Indio River. It is a free event for the general public to celebrate and share with local oyster farmers the end of the extraction season, which coincides with the closing of the Easter and Holy Week holiday period.

The reason for the celebration is that both divers and fishermen from the Bucerías region organize the celebration as a way of thanking visitors, from various countries and nationalities, for their support in the local sale of their marine products and shellfish.

The event features live music from the Municipal Orchestra and other local bands that play salsa, cumbia, and norteñas. There are other events scheduled throughout the day including live music, pageants, a beauty pageant, and of course, all the free food.

The event will take place this weekend, April 8 – 9, beginning at noon on each day, with more than 20,000 attendees per day expected.

For the first day, Saturday, April 8, the performance of Ciclónica Sonora Dinamita is planned as a headliner, Lilly Domp, Mexi-Cuba, Los Loros, Nítido Salsa, Richie Cueto, The Invaders, Three Circus, Gerardo Piña and Rapmos and Dj Shochk will also be present.

On Sunday, April 9, the party will be enlivened by Banda Cien-5, Ciclón del Pacífico, Grupo Indicado, Banda La Tierrona, Mary la Nayarita, and the Versatil Bahía Show.

Bucerías is a small town that is often overshadowed by its more famous neighbor, Puerto Vallarta. But those who venture just a few miles north will be rewarded with a charming and laid-back destination that is perfect for a relaxing vacation.

Bucerías, which means “place of divers” in Spanish, was originally a fishing village. Today, it still has a small-town feel with a population of around 9,000 people. The town is situated on a long stretch of white sand beach, making it a popular destination for beach lovers.

One of the most appealing things about Bucerías is its relaxed pace of life. Unlike some of the more touristy destinations in Mexico, Bucerías has managed to maintain its authenticity and charm. Visitors can spend their days lounging on the beach, strolling through the town’s quaint streets, or trying some of the delicious local cuisine.

Bucerías is known for its seafood, which is caught fresh daily by local fishermen. Visitors can sample a variety of dishes at the town’s many restaurants and street vendors, including ceviche, shrimp tacos, and grilled octopus.

In addition to its culinary offerings, Bucerías also has a vibrant arts scene. Visitors can browse through the town’s many art galleries, which showcase the work of local painters, sculptors, and photographers. The town also hosts an annual art walk, which takes place every Thursday from November to April.

For those who want to explore beyond the town limits, there are plenty of day trip options. Just a short drive away is the town of Sayulita, which is known for its surfing and bohemian vibe. Visitors can also take a boat tour to the nearby Marietas Islands, which are home to a diverse array of wildlife, including humpback whales, dolphins, and sea turtles.

