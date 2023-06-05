Buried Body Found Near Home of Man Who Went Missing at Puerto Vallarta Pride

PUERTO VALLARTA - This Monday morning, a gruesome discovery of a half-buried body was made on a property located adjacent to the home of Ruben Michel, a young man who has been missing since May 25. Michel, a deaf-mute member of the LGBTQ+ community, vanished following the Vallarta Pride event.

Municipal Police were alerted to the grim find via a 911 call directing them to 18 de Marzo Street, located between 10 de Mayo and Palmarreal in the 12 de Octubre neighborhood. On the scene, officers made contact with the caller, who claimed ownership of both the property where the body was found and the residence of the missing Michel.