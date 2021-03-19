Canadian man dies in Puerto Vallarta after falling from third floor

An unfortunate tragedy occurred this Friday morning in the Díaz Ordaz neighborhood after a Canadian died from falling from the third floor.

According to authorities, the man had been working on the third floor of his house, repairing a water tank, when the accident occurred.

The man was identified as Steve Kenneth Parisien, 65 years old, originally from Canada and a neighbor of Andador Haiti in the Diaz Ordaz neighborhood.

Municipal authorities received the emergency call around 10:00 am on Friday, when they requested the presence of paramedics because a man had fallen from a third floor into the neighbor’s courtyard.

When the elements of the Municipal Police arrived with the paramedics, they proceeded to review a man of foreign origin, who was lying in the courtyard, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Given these events, the place was secured by the municipal authorities on the orders of the agent of the Public Ministry on duty, who ordered the arrival of the Investigative Police personnel and that an investigation to begin.