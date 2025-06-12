Cancun sargassum arrival prompts cleanup efforts on beaches

Tourism in Cancun faces challenges as the Cancun sargassum arrival brings tons of seaweed ashore, but authorities ramp up cleanup with barriers, machinery and 7,500 meters of booms to keep prime beaches clear.

Despite a record influx of sargassum, local officials and private operators in Cancun are intensifying cleanup operations to preserve the city’s beach appeal ahead of peak summer tourism. The municipal government of Benito Juárez and the Mexican Navy have deployed tractors, backhoes, 14-cubic-meter dump trucks, and specialized rakes, while installing 7,500 meters of sargassum barriers from Puerto Morelos to Mahahual. So far this year, crews have collected 4,230 tonnes of the algae and expect to gather another 77 tonnes in the coming days.

Jetski rental operator José López reports an 80 percent drop in bookings as visitors hesitate to enter sargassum-choked waters. “They see the seaweed, they don’t swim, and they move on,” he said, noting that even though crews clear beaches daily, the sheer volume returning with every tide overwhelms efforts. López urged tourists to explore less affected areas: “Not everything’s dirty—there are clean spots if you look around.”

Many families arriving from across Mexico and beyond have cut beach visits short. Victor Carmona, who traveled from Tijuana with his family, said the sight and smell of decomposing algae made the experience “unpleasant” and drove them back to their hotel. While sargassum poses minimal direct health risks, it can irritate skin due to bacteria thriving among the strands, and reduced visibility complicates lifeguarding. “It’s harder for us to see swimmers, and that’s dangerous,” said lifeguard Felipe.

The impact extends to neighboring destinations like Playa del Carmen and Tulum, where local authorities report similar strains on resources. Yet some beaches, such as Playa Delfines in Cancun, have remained relatively clear thanks to stronger currents and more effective daily cleanups. That has provided relief for guests like Adán, a German tourist based in Vancouver, who praised the sand quality and even highlighted sargassum’s benefits for agriculture and skin treatments. “This beach is among the finest I’ve visited worldwide,” he said.

Officials emphasize that sargassum events are natural and linked to ocean currents and temperature shifts. They encourage visitors to continue booking vacations, assuring that cleanup crews will work around the clock. With summer break just weeks away, hotel and restaurant owners remain hopeful that sustained efforts will keep Cancun’s world-renowned beaches ready for tourists.

