VACATION RENTALS

Cartel unleashes violence in Guanajuato after the arrest of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel leader’s brother

November 9, 2022
,

The state of Guanajuato woke up in flames after multiple burning vehicles were registered in various parts of the state, such as in Juventino Rosas, Villagrán, and Celaya, which generated alert among citizens, and some educational establishments have suspended classes for this Wednesday, November 9.

Local . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website