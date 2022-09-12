Charro, Parades, Fireworks, and the Grito returns to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day in Puerto Vallarta

The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, chaired is fine-tuning all the details for the celebration of the “Fiestas Patrias September 2022”, Mexico’s celebration of Independence, which will take place this week.

For the commemoration of the 212 years of the feat of Independence, the Vallarta government resumes face-to-face events after two years of absence due to the pandemic that the country was going through, which prevented crowds and public events.

The director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, reported that the festivities will begin on Tuesday, September 13 with the ceremony alluding to the “175th Anniversary of the Heroic Deed of the Children Heroes of Chapultepec”, starting at 09:00 a.m. in the main square of the El Pitillal delegation.

On Wednesday, September 14, within the framework of the National Day of the Charro, at 11:00 am, participants from the 12 charro associations of the municipality will parade through the city streets. The tour will begin in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, at the intersection of Basilio Badillo and Ignacio L. Vallarta, they will advance north along this road to continue along Morelos Street, continue along the Malecón and Mexico Avenue until they end at Nicaragua Street. Several of them will then go to El Pitillal, where they will have more activities planned.

On Thursday 15, at 11:00 p.m., the municipal mayor, Profe Michel, will perform the Cry of Independence from the central balcony of the Municipal Palace, in front of the Plaza de Armas, where the presence of thousands of Vallartans and visitors is expected.

The Cry of Independence is one of the most important historical events in the country, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of Mexico and is commemorated every September 15.

The beginning of the independence movement began when the priest Hidalgo incited the people of Dolores to rise up in arms against the Viceroyalty, by summoning them all through the ringing of the bells of their parish and eloquently shouting the reasons why they could not standby without participating in the fight. That is why this event is called “El Grito”.

To celebrate this historic event, a ceremony led by mayors around the country is held, where the bells of their municipal buildings are rung, alluding to Hidalgo’s call, at the same time that the Mexican flag is waved and toasts are offered and mayors around the country, and the President of Mexico in Mexico City, give the same cry that was shouted 212 years ago by Hidalgo.

And for Friday, September 16, the traditional civic-military parade is scheduled to take place in Puerto Vallarta, celebrating the start of the fight for Independence, with the same route as the Charro parade, almost two kilometers. Friday’s parade will begin at 10:00 am.

Several hotels in the city already have reservations at one hundred percent of their occupancy for the long weekend, which will favor the economy of the tourist destination.

